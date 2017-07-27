Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Rules of the robes

Lowman Henry | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Trib photo

Updated 30 minutes ago

If you ever wonder how far off track the judicial branch of government can stray, cast your eyes to the Sunshine State, where a county court judge actually struck down a law on the basis that it was rewritten by legislators, not by the judiciary.

Activist judges who legislate from the bench are nothing new. But Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Milton Hirsch apparently slept through Political Science 101. He maintains that the courts, not lawmakers, should rewrite the state's so-called “stand your ground” law.

That law, passed in 2005, was strengthened earlier this year. Pennsylvania has a similar law, known here as the “castle doctrine,” which recognizes the right of an individual to protect himself or herself when under threat. The Florida law is broader than the Pennsylvania statute and generally absolves a person under threat from being required to retreat before using force.

In the wake of the highly publicized shooting of Trayvon Martin, Black Lives Matter and other left-wing groups have agitated for repeal of Florida's law. The dispute landed in Hirsch's courtroom, where he confused the roles of the legislative and judicial branches. He ruled the recent changes to the law are unconstitutional by arguing the Legislature overstepped its bounds by changing the law; he asserted that power belongs to the courts.

The situation in Florida is, unfortunately, not unique. Starting with the U.S. Supreme Court, activist jurists can be found at all levels of the judiciary.

The importance of the judiciary is not lost on President Donald Trump, who has depended on conservative organizations like The Heritage Foundation and The Federalist Society to help him vet potential nominees. And he will get the chance to reshape the federal judiciary. At present, 136 federal district judges and circuit court judicial positions are vacant. This is out of 890 total seats on the various federal benches.

Trump has this opportunity because the U.S. Senate, inept at passing actual legislation, effectively exercised its confirmation powers to prevent late-term Obama nominees from being voted upon. That strategy resulted in giving the new president more initial vacancies to fill than any recent president except for Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, here in Penn's Wood, we the people have the power to elect judges. This year, in addition to seats on most county-level Common Pleas courts, voters statewide in the November election will select a justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, four Superior Court and two Commonwealth Court judges.

While the resumes of candidates for these seats are undoubtedly not on the summer reading list of most Pennsylvanians, these are races voters should pay close attention to as the leaves begin to turn in October. As witnessed by the actions of Florida's Hirsch, judges and justices have the power to undo — or at least temporarily suspend — laws duly passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor.

Like presidents, governors and legislators, there are times where judges and justices overstep their constitutional bounds. We voters should pay as much attention to their actions as we do to those of the other two branches of government.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.