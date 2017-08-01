Expect goodness and ye shall find it

We rode in a plane, a taxi, a train and a ferryboat, all in the first few hours. The plane landed with a bump and a screech at LaGuardia; the taxi was driven by a dark-skinned man in a turban; on the train we heard Spanish, Korean, Arabic and English; and the ferryboat cruised close by the Statue of Liberty as we tourists took pictures of each other, the Manhattan skyline for a backdrop.

It's a man's duty to take his grandson to New York. Minnesota is an excellent place to live, but New York is New York. So we planned a big week — the Yankees, the Cloisters, the Whitney, a Broadway show and lunch with a couple New York pals so he could hear the authentic accent.

A 15-year-old boy can be very cool. A person might almost think he is unimpressed, but you know otherwise. I was cool when I was 11 and my dad showed me the city. I stared, didn't say much. Sixty-some years later, the memories remain: the ferry, the trains, the towers, the peddlers. A boy was more of a blank slate back then, there being no Google, no YouTube, just Barney Google and inner tubes. And toothpaste, of course. And pneumatic tubes at the department store: The money went up in a hollow brass canister and the change came back.

Now you take your grandson around, and you're fighting against video games. In the taxi, the iPhone came out — he was engrossed in the little screen. But I have my obsessions too. And I believe that actual reality beats fake reality.

Yankee Stadium was blissful; video couldn't touch it. Bright sun, high clouds, a cool breeze out of center field, a raucous crowd, dramatic moments, and the outcome hung in the balance until the last out.

The beautiful thing about New York is not that it conferred success, but that it taught civility. We boarded a packed downtown D train outside the stadium and rode along standing a few inches from about six other people while not touching or making eye contact, swaying along in dignified silence.

We rode to 59th Street and hiked down toward Times Square and at 52nd ran into a crowd pouring out of a theater dizzy with happiness at having seen the musical “Groundhog Day,” a tide of grinning bright-eyed faces. At 50th we caught the downtown No. 1 to the ferry and waited in a crowd, standing next to a Latina woman, her two young daughters and her American boyfriend. The mother spoke Spanish to the girls; they understand her but replied in English. The boyfriend muttered in English. It's a very old story. The mother wanted her girls to have good English and soon theirs will be worlds better than hers. The boyfriend is a convenience compared to her desperate love for her girls, and Spanish is her loving tongue. You're in a city of romantic liberals who still believe, “in spite of everything,” as Anne Frank said, “that people are truly good at heart.”

We took a train back to Columbus Circle, bought two bags of groceries and caught an uptown cab. Another car pulled up alongside our taxi and a man yelled, “How do you get to Columbia?” The driver told him. The man said, “Thanks, bud!” And off he went.

I told our driver that the correct answer is, “Study!” And he got it, though he is not from here. You don't get that joke unless you have a good heart.

Garrison Keillor is an author and radio personality.