Life lessons in physical jobs

As jobs that require physical work decline, thanks to technological advances, life superficially appears to get better. Cheap cellphones, video games, the internet, social media and labor-saving appliances all make things easier and suggest that even more and better benefits are on the horizon.

Formerly backbreaking industries are increasingly mechanized, using fewer but more-skilled operators.

Consumers benefit in the form of cheaper prices. But as we continue on this trajectory, initiated in the Industrial Revolution, is something lost?

Talk long enough to the most accomplished academics, lawyers and CEOs, and more often than not, they will brag about a long-ago college summer job waiting tables or repairing hiking trails. There seems a human instinct to want to do physical work.

Physical work, in its 11th hour within a rapidly changing Western culture, still intrigues us in part because it remains the foundation for 21st-century complexity. Investors may know the oil trade better than oil drillers. But buying and selling based on intimate knowledge of Indonesian politics or the nature of the American automobile market are still predicated on someone's knowing how to feed down steel casing to follow the drill bit.

It is astonishing, the degree to which a high-tech, post-modern society still depends on low-tech, pre-modern labor, whether that is a teen barista at Starbucks or a mechanic on his back underneath a Lexus.

Physical labor also promotes human versatility: Those who do not do it become divorced from — and, at the same time, dependent on — laborers.

Especially valuable in muscular work is some appreciation of the tragic view of the world. For the last four decades, splitting my time between teaching classics and writing, and working on a farm, I learned that farm laborers complained much less about their own often-unenviable lots than did academics about their comparatively enviable compensation and generous time off. Working outdoors, often alone, with one's hands encourages a tragic acceptance of nature and its limitations.

It follows logically that I learned more from teaching undergraduates at Cal State Fresno than from students at Stanford — not because they knew Greek and Latin better (most did not) but because they often worked 20 hours or more a week at minimum-wage jobs and thus had a far wider range of experience with (and empathy for) characters and events found in Aristophanes, Euripides and Hesiod in the pre-modern world of the Greeks.

In his final play, “Bacchae,” the Athenian playwright Euripides explored the nature of wisdom and who possesses it. After a frenzy of killing and destruction, he seems to conclude that neither the rational and conventional King Pentheus (“You've got a quick tongue and seem intelligent, but your words don't make any sense at all”) nor the ecstatic emotion of the divine Dionysus and his bacchants (“Angry gods should not act just like humans”) were models for emulation. Best, instead, is the day-by-day life without pretense: “The hopes of countless men are infinite in number. Some make men rich; some come to nothing. So I consider that man blessed who lives a happy existence day by day.”

Victor Davis Hanson is a senior fellow in classics and military history at the Hoover Institution.