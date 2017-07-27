Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

No Pa. budget but spending continues

Colin Mcnickle | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, gavels out a rules committee meeting at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg. (AP Photo)

Updated 30 minutes ago

One would think that the lack of a state budget in Pennsylvania would mean that most of the commonwealth would be shut down. Think again.

“Indeed all state government employees are still showing up for work each day and getting paid while accruing benefits,” note Jake Haulk, president of the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, and Eric Montarti, a senior policy analyst there.

Pennsylvania's general fund budget was not approved by the July 1 start of the 2017-18 fiscal year. But that didn't stop spending; the Legislature's new spending went into effect July 11. And it did so without the governor's signature.

“Because the legislation to provide the revenue to cover the spending has not been passed, the budget is unbalanced and, as a result, does not comply with the Pennsylvania Constitution's language in Article VIII, Section 13,” the researchers say.

Which is why budget negotiations continue. But under what warrant does state government keep functioning?

First, Haulk and Montarti cite a 2009 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that requires employees covered by the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act to be paid.

Then there's a legal memorandum from the state Treasurer's Office allowing for “budgetary impasse payment authority.” It allows the commonwealth to bypass another state constitutional provision — Article III, Section 24 — that bars money being paid out of the Treasury unless there is a legislative appropriation of money.

If an expenditure request is submitted to Treasury that deals with a prior-year appropriation — or for a mandated function not controlled by the general fund budget process (think off-budget state- or federal-directed spending or spending necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare pursuant to police powers), the state treasurer can, sans an appropriation, disburse public dollars, according to the Allegheny Institute researchers.

“Obviously, since state government departments are still operating at full strength, either they have proved they are necessary to public health, safety or welfare … or the treasurer's memorandum is being ignored,” Haulk and Montarti say.

But, they add, the real question is not whether spending is continuing unabated for state departments. “Instead, the questions are, one, has there been either a hiring freeze or an order not to increase payrolls? And, two, are the wage increases contained in collective bargaining agreements being paid?

“If so, are monthly departmental expenditures running ahead of last fiscal year's levels?”

All of this leads to an all-important question: “What pressure is there on the governor and the Legislature to get a budget done on time?” the think tank scholars ask. “Except for school and some agency funding that is not being addressed in a timely manner, the state government just goes blithely on its way for weeks and months with no budget.

“Is that a way to run a state?” Haulk and Montarti ask. “Apparently it is.” However, “Where there is no pain being felt from government inaction, there is no incentive to get moving.”

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.