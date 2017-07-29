Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

The test that changed the world

Alexandra Levy | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
This July 16, 1945, file photo shows an aerial view of the first atomic explosion at the Trinity Test site in New Mexico. (AP Photo)

Updated 22 minutes ago

On July 16, 1945, Manhattan Project scientists, government officials and soldiers witnessed the successful Trinity test at Alamogordo, N.M. The “Gadget” yielded about 20 kilotons of force, slightly more than the “Little Boy” bomb dropped on Hiroshima a few weeks later. The Anglo-American Manhattan Project had launched the Atomic Age.

Since then, the world's nuclear arsenal has grown to about 15,000 weapons. The nuclear genie unleashed by the Gadget will not go back into the lamp.

An unlikely scientific success, the Manhattan Project required extensive federal funding, government partnership with business and a collaborative scientific environment. That was the winning equation: Countries that follow it succeed in joining the nuclear club. And it clarifies why stopping states from obtaining nuclear weapons is so challenging: Success depends on domestic, not foreign, conditions.

In its development of the atomic bomb, the United States spent about $30 billion (in 2016 dollars) and employed an estimated 485,000 people. Large companies partnered with the War Department in this top-secret effort. The bulk of the money spent on the Manhattan Project went to enrich uranium and produce plutonium — an enormous undertaking that required scientific experimentation.

Project information was provided on a need-to-know basis, ensuring that only a fraction of workers understood the larger goal.

But crucially, this atmosphere of secrecy did not extend to scientists. Collaboration and intellectual exchange resulted in brainstorming sessions to tackle seemingly impossible obstacles.

The success of the project stunned other nations. Efforts had floundered in Germany, while neither Japan nor the Soviet Union saw their atomic projects as a priority.

After the war's end, Joseph Stalin called for a crash atomic bomb program. The Soviets followed the U.S. equation to build their own atomic weapon, and the Soviet Union detonated its first nuclear device in 1949. The Cold War arms race had begun.

Today, eight countries have successfully detonated nuclear weapons: the U.S., Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea. Although the technical knowledge is easier for physicists to crack, they still encounter engineering challenges to enrich uranium and produce plutonium.

Why? Because as the Manhattan Project showed, perseverance and resources matter.

In the past 10 years, North Korea has accelerated investments into its nuclear weapons program to much self-proclaimed success. But other countries have determined that the political and economic price of building a bomb is too high.

Nuclear weapons remain one of the most powerful tools in a country's military and diplomatic arsenal. So it will be a long time — if ever — before humanity can successfully reach Global Zero, an effort endorsed by the United Nations.

The idea of international control of nuclear weapons was a goal that some Manhattan Project scientists were pushing since 1945. But as long as they can follow the project's blueprint, nations will continue to enter the nuclear club — and there's little the international community can do to prevent it.

Alexandra Levy is the program director at the Atomic Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the Manhattan Project and its legacy.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.