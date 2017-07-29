The test that changed the world

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On July 16, 1945, Manhattan Project scientists, government officials and soldiers witnessed the successful Trinity test at Alamogordo, N.M. The “Gadget” yielded about 20 kilotons of force, slightly more than the “Little Boy” bomb dropped on Hiroshima a few weeks later. The Anglo-American Manhattan Project had launched the Atomic Age.

Since then, the world's nuclear arsenal has grown to about 15,000 weapons. The nuclear genie unleashed by the Gadget will not go back into the lamp.

An unlikely scientific success, the Manhattan Project required extensive federal funding, government partnership with business and a collaborative scientific environment. That was the winning equation: Countries that follow it succeed in joining the nuclear club. And it clarifies why stopping states from obtaining nuclear weapons is so challenging: Success depends on domestic, not foreign, conditions.

In its development of the atomic bomb, the United States spent about $30 billion (in 2016 dollars) and employed an estimated 485,000 people. Large companies partnered with the War Department in this top-secret effort. The bulk of the money spent on the Manhattan Project went to enrich uranium and produce plutonium — an enormous undertaking that required scientific experimentation.

Project information was provided on a need-to-know basis, ensuring that only a fraction of workers understood the larger goal.

But crucially, this atmosphere of secrecy did not extend to scientists. Collaboration and intellectual exchange resulted in brainstorming sessions to tackle seemingly impossible obstacles.

The success of the project stunned other nations. Efforts had floundered in Germany, while neither Japan nor the Soviet Union saw their atomic projects as a priority.

After the war's end, Joseph Stalin called for a crash atomic bomb program. The Soviets followed the U.S. equation to build their own atomic weapon, and the Soviet Union detonated its first nuclear device in 1949. The Cold War arms race had begun.

Today, eight countries have successfully detonated nuclear weapons: the U.S., Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea. Although the technical knowledge is easier for physicists to crack, they still encounter engineering challenges to enrich uranium and produce plutonium.

Why? Because as the Manhattan Project showed, perseverance and resources matter.

In the past 10 years, North Korea has accelerated investments into its nuclear weapons program to much self-proclaimed success. But other countries have determined that the political and economic price of building a bomb is too high.

Nuclear weapons remain one of the most powerful tools in a country's military and diplomatic arsenal. So it will be a long time — if ever — before humanity can successfully reach Global Zero, an effort endorsed by the United Nations.

The idea of international control of nuclear weapons was a goal that some Manhattan Project scientists were pushing since 1945. But as long as they can follow the project's blueprint, nations will continue to enter the nuclear club — and there's little the international community can do to prevent it.

Alexandra Levy is the program director at the Atomic Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the Manhattan Project and its legacy.