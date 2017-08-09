Putin's playthings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About a year ago, Donald Trump Jr. met with a mysterious Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya. Trump Jr. was purportedly eager to receive information that could damage Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Veselnitskaya denies that she was working for the Kremlin to lobby for favorable Russian treatment. But in the past, Veselnitskaya has been connected with a number of Russian-related lobbying groups.

Trump Jr. proved naive and foolish to gobble such possible setup bait. The Russians proved eager to confuse, confound and embarrass everyone involved in the 2016 election.

This latest Trump family imbroglio piggybacks on six months of Russian collusion charges and stories luridly headlined in the press.

Yet several intelligence officials from the Obama administration asserted that they had found no evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to rig the election.

Some members of Congress are asking why Obama administration officials requested surveillance files on Trump campaign officials and may have unmasked names.

Earlier, some Republican anti-Trump operators (and later some Clinton campaign operatives) hired former British spy and opposition researcher Christopher Steele to compile a dossier on Donald Trump that would include some ludicrous Russia-related allegations.

Sen. John McCain acquired the anti-Trump dossier and made sure that the FBI investigated the phony dirt. Former FBI Director James Comey did just that.

One of the principals of the Clinton campaign, John Podesta, was a board member of a green energy firm that suddenly saw an infusion of Russian cash — purportedly in an attempt to sway Podesta.

Congressional science and energy committees and subcommittees are interested in whether the Russians funneled cash into American anti-fracking groups on the expectation that they might help derail American energy exploration and production.

Early in 2016, investigative journalists reported that Russian interests donated to the Clinton Foundation and offered generous speaking honoraria to former President Bill Clinton, apparently in hopes of gaining leverage with then-Secretary of State and likely future presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In one controversial deal, the U.S. government approved sales of a large amount of North American uranium deposits to Russian interests.

The list of Russian capers, collusions and conspiracies could be expanded. But the picture is clear: Vladimir Putin's Russia is in bad shape. It is economically weak and eager to do anything possible to hurt the U.S. — largely by using a fake-news disinformation campaign, spreading Kremlin cash and playing a gullible U.S. media eager to find a scandalous Russian under every American bed.

So far the Russian disinformation program has worked brilliantly.

What foreign government could prompt enough investigations and inquiries to distract the entire U.S. government at a time when North Korea is aiming missiles at U.S. territory, Iran is pressing ahead to develop a nuclear weapon, Syria is a genocidal mess and immigrants from the Middle East are sweeping across Europe?

Putin is now America's puppet master — and we are his empty-headed playthings dangling from his Kremlin strings.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.