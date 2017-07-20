Democrats' health care victory

Democrats win again on health care. Repeal and replacement of ObamaCare was the fight Republicans vowed to win at all costs. Yet with a new majority in Washington, the Grand Old Party has failed yet again to deliver.

The repeal of ObamaCare has been a widely supported proposition since the Democrat legislation passed in 2010 without a single Republican vote. Americans quickly realized they were deceived by President Obama about what the bill meant for them as they saw their insurance premiums increase exponentially — or their plans get canceled — and watched as their doctors retired or went into boutique practice.

Republicans have voted for repeal before. In the House, former Speaker John Boehner held votes for repeal dozens of times. The Senate voted just two years ago to do the same. But because there was a Democrat sitting in the Oval Office, these measures went nowhere. Speaker Paul Ryan was able to get his House in order and passed the American Health Care Act, a repeal-and-replacement plan, in May.

But despite having the momentum, data and majority in both houses of Congress in addition to a Republican in the White House, somehow repeal and replacement of ObamaCare has failed.

When GOP senators couldn't come up with a consensus on a replacement plan through the Better Care Reconciliation Act, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who was supposed to be the ultimate chess player capable of rounding up votes in even the most difficult corners of the Senate — suggested a repeal bill that many senators supported in 2015 be brought back for a vote. But three Republicans who voted for straight repeal just two years ago are refusing to do so now.

Even worse, Republicans have been using Democrat talking points to justify their refusal to back a repeal-and-replacement plan.

“I did not come to Washington to hurt people. For months, I have expressed reservations about the direction of the bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a statement this week.

For years Democrats have repeatedly and falsely accused their Republican colleagues of being “mean” and wanting people to “die in the streets” with repeal. These charges of course aren't true, yet Capito validated the claims by accusing her own party of “hurting people.”

The preservation of ObamaCare is what hurts millions of Americans, who have been begging and voting for relief.

Because of Republican dysfunction and a habitual failure to lead, the majority of voters now believe Democrats should have a say on health care legislation moving forward. Democrats refuse to touch repeal, despite originally destroying the health care system through ObamaCare. As a result, ObamaCare will continue to limit individual choices and allocate even more control to the government rather than to patients and the doctors who treat them.

It appears Republicans are incapable of governing on the issue of health care, despite years of promises to do so. As a consequence, they've preserved a government takeover of health care that could well lead to a single-payer system. They've also destroyed their credibility.

The state-run, inefficient and chaotic medical system is here to stay.

