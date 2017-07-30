Mexico owns truck tragedy's 10 deaths

Florida truck driver James Matthew Bradley isn't the mastermind of the human-smuggling ring that led to the deaths of 10 illegal immigrants in his rig, which authorities found at a San Antonio Wal-Mart. Just a cog in the machine, Bradley may face the death penalty. But what about the open-borders overlords benefiting from this racket?

For years, our nation has been subjected to endless complaints and attacks by Mexican politicians. Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon trashed our immigration laws before the California legislature. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox dropped F-bombs at President Trump and Americans who support an effective border wall. Current Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto took to CNN to bash U.S. citizens who support strong borders as “exclusionary and discriminatory.” Mexican consular officials in the U.S. have lobbied aggressively for amnesty, driver's licenses and discounted tuition for illegal immigrants.

Armed Mexican military incursions have targeted our immigration enforcement agents for years. After vehemently denying a Mexican government helicopter fired on Border Patrol personnel in Arizona in 2014, our “friends” were forced to admit the incident happened when Judicial Watch obtained Homeland Security documents detailing the attack. DHS records document at least 300 Mexican military and law-enforcement incursions since 2004 — with few consequences for the invaders.

The federal criminal complaint in the San Antonio truck tragedy included the statement of one Mexican trafficking victim who said he met a “smuggler linked to the Zetas” cartel at the Rio Grande, where they charged “11,000 Mexican pesos for protection and 1,500 Mexican pesos to cross by raft” before loading into Bradley's big rig. At the Wal-Mart parking lot, six SUVs operated by the reputed Zetas-associated smugglers whisked away several groups of human chattel.

Last summer, a former top financial operative for the gang testified at the federal trial of Marciano Millan Vasquez that “Millan and other Zetas leaders were able to smuggle drugs, kill with impunity and launder money through real estate and government contracts because they had bribed the personal aide of former Coahuila governor Humberto Moreira,” according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Human-rights watchdogs and border reporters left, right, and center — from the Huffington Post to Breitbart Texas — have exposed Mexican government officials selling out their own people while turning a blind eye to massacres, kidnappings, extortion and racketeering. These Mexican leaders are quiet about the latest casualties of open borders because illegal immigration is their country's budgetary bonanza. Cash transfers to Mexico, mostly sent by immigrants working illegally in the U.S. to Mexican relatives, spiked 15 percent in March compared with a year ago, topping $2.5 billion.

“No borders, no walls” means a Mexico that will never work hard enough to improve itself so that desperate people would rather pursue their dreams at home than stuff themselves into sweltering death ovens on wheels. Yet we're the ones accused of human-rights violations and lack of compassion. How do you say “chutzpah” in Spanish?

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.