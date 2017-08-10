Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Reality & the entitlement mentality

Lowman Henry | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Chuck Schwarz takes a walk with his wife, Cathy, at Heritage Woods of South Elgin in South Elgin, Ill. Medicaid covers about 85 percent of the $9,875 monthly bill for Cathy, who has Alzheimer’s, and Chuck, who suffered a stroke. (AP Photo)

Ronald Reagan astutely observed that “government programs, once launched, never disappear” and he concluded such programs are “the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth.”

The current debate over reforming the nation's health-care system, and efforts at controlling costs at both the federal and state levels, are proving him correct.

Despite winning control of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House and pledging repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have been unable to do so.

Part of the reason is that the left demonizes even modest changes. They view skyrocketing premiums and the slow-motion collapse of the ObamaCare exchanges as furthering their ultimate goal: a national single-payer health-care system.

Even attempting to slow the growth of federal health-care spending has become an elusive goal.

Sen. Pat Toomey had advanced a plan to slow the growth of federal Medicaid spending by gradually increasing the state share of benefit costs for able-bodied adults. Keep in mind able-bodied adults were never covered under Medicaid before ObamaCare created an entirely new class of entitled recipients.

Toomey has not proposed eliminating those benefits. His plan would only gradually require states to begin paying the same share to that class of Medicaid recipients as they currently pay to other classes of beneficiaries of the program. He wants to slow the rate of increase in federal spending.

Similar problems in placing Medicaid on a financially sustainable footing plague state lawmakers. The state House has taken a step in the right direction by passing a bill that would require households of up to four people with annual incomes exceeding $246,000 to pay an average Medicaid co-pay of just $50 per month.

Asking for a $600 annual co-payment is eminently reasonable. State Rep. Dan Moul, R-Adams, the bill's prime sponsor, says that modest change would save the commonwealth about $6 million annually. That would help slow the rate of growth in state Medicaid spending and help put the program on a sustainable basis to serve the 1.2 million children who depend on Medicaid for health care.

The time has come for elected officials to ignore the rhetoric from the left. With a budget deficit somewhere north of $1.5 billion, state government cannot afford to continue paying for social services that increase at a rate of 7 percent annually. Minimal co-payments and work requirements for those with the physical and mental capacity to work are neither cruel nor unreasonable.

A friend of mine is fond of the saying, “quicker than the speed of light a privilege becomes a right.” That is what happens when government programs are created or expanded without regard for the economic consequences. Guardians of the welfare state believe every American has a right to ever-increasing government assistance regardless of the costs. Not only does that defy the laws of economics, but it ultimately will result in the collapse of those programs, inflicting great pain on the very people such professors of big government claim to want to protect.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.

