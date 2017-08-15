Trump's circular firing squad

The American political system has never quite seen anything like the current opposition to President Trump and his unusual reaction to it.

We are no longer in the customary political landscapes. Usually, the out-of-power opposition — in this case, the Democratic Party — offers most of the criticism and all of the alternative policies in order to win in the next election. Instead, Trump has an entire circle of diverse critics shooting at him. But they just as often end up hitting each other — and themselves.

So far, Trump's most furious Democrat opponents have not been able to offer alternative visions to Trump's agenda that might help them win back Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. Instead, the aim is to either remove Trump before his first term is up or to so delegitimize him that he is rendered powerless.

Republicans should have been delighted with control of both houses of Congress, the Supreme Court, state governorships and legislatures and the White House. Yet the Republican-controlled Congress is nearly paralyzed. It simply cannot unite to deliver on promised major legislation.

Some senators and representatives find Trump too uncouth to support his otherwise agreeable proposals. Some worry that Trump's low approval rating might hurt their own re-elections. Some are careerists who value getting along more than fighting for the White House agenda.

The result is that when factions of the Republican Congress are not battling each other, they are feuding with Democrats and often with the Trump White House.

One reason Trump has been slow to make major appointments is that he cannot trust the establishment members of his own party, many of whom in 2016 signed petitions declaring Trump unfit for office.

At best, some anti-Trump intellectuals and pundits still cannot separate Trump's conservative agenda from his reality television persona. At worst, some are so invested in the idea that Trump would or should fail that their opposition threatens to become an obsessive self-fulfilling prophecy.

At the center of this directed fire is the polarizing but usually cunning Trump. He is not a stationary target, but instead constantly ducking and weaving with a flurry of executive orders, major White House shakeups and trips throughout Europe and the Middle East.

The result of the circular firing squad is a crazed shootout where everyone gets hit.

Democrats as of yet have no obvious presidential candidates or an agenda that would rebuild the so-called blue wall of swing states and reverse the results of 2016.

The Republican-majority Congress is even less popular than an unpopular Trump. Conservative voters may remember that those in Congress blew favorable odds by not passing legislation when they enjoyed clear majorities in the House and Senate.

So the circular shooting goes on until someone is left standing — or all are too wounded to continue.

Forgotten in the hail of 360-degree suicide gunfire is the only story that counts: the welfare of the United States.

If Trump grows the economy, creates more jobs and national wealth, achieves energy independence and restores deterrence abroad, all the wild firing will cease. If not, he and his attackers will finish each other off.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.