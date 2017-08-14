Don't be — shocked! — by Alaska threats

It's a bit of a cliché to quote “Casablanca” when it comes to Washington's gift for manufactured outrage, but the classics are classics for a reason.

When Capt. Louis Renault orders Rick's saloon shut down, Rick (played by Humphrey Bogart) protests: “How can you close me up? On what grounds?”

Renault (played by Claude Rains) replies, “I am shocked — shocked! — to find that gambling is going on in here!”

The scene came immediately to mind amid the instant outrage over reports that the Trump administration was threatening Alaska's senators. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had voted not to move to debate on the Senate health care bill. That angered the president.

That afternoon, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke called both Murkowski and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. “I'm not going to go into the details,” Sullivan told the paper, “but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs (policies) and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop.”

The story sent “shocked — shocked!” shock waves across Washington. How dare the Trump administration threaten the state of Alaska!

Let me say up front that what Zinke did may be politically unwise. It may be unethical. It may even be crude. But it's not illegal. It's normal.

Every administration in American history, and every regime since the first city-states formed in Mesopotamia, has played some version of this game, not merely from time to time but every single day. Rewarding your friends and punishing your enemies isn't some breach of the established rules of politics; those are the established rules of politics.

The proper symbol of FDR's imperial presidency wouldn't be a ball and scepter but a carrot and a stick. Roosevelt's freshly minted Social Security Board threatened to withhold funds from states that resisted compliance with the Aid to Families with Dependent Children welfare program.

Congress is no better. It has used the Highway Trust Fund time and again to force states to comply with its will. In 1974, Congress declared that any state that didn't set its speed limit to 55 mph would see the money spigot turn off. In 1975, Congress did the same to force motorcyclists to wear helmets.

And now let's discuss the great state of Alaska. Alaska fancies itself a land of rugged individualists. Its nickname, emblazoned on its license plates, is “The Last Frontier.” A more accurate nickname might be “The New West Virginia” for its addiction to pork. At the height of the earmark era in Congress, Alaska ranked No. 1 on the list of recipients, thanks largely to former Sen. Ted Stevens, the self-styled “Emperor of Earmarks.”

Murkowski herself lobbied for months for a special Alaska-only carve-out under the Better Care Reconciliation Act — the nearly $2 billion “Kodiak Kickback.” It proved to be not enough, but the “for sale” sign had gone up.

Zinke's heavy-handedness will probably backfire because standing up to threats is one of the only things that plays better in Alaska than accepting porcine bribes. But the outrage is all part of the show. As Hyman Roth says in “The Godfather Part II, “This is the business we've chosen.”

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.