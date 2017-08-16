Trump is not the enemy

The Establishment, a construct of Democrats and Republicans that rules in Washington no matter which party controls government, appears to be over its fainting spell following Donald Trump's election. It is now throwing everything at him from a daily onslaught of investigations to big media's equivalent of Molotov cocktails.

Washington state recently made assisted suicide legal. The president isn't helping his cause by committing unassisted political suicide. Changing his chief of staff may help, but significant change must come from the president himself.

Name-calling by the president and his critics accomplishes nothing, other than to make the name-caller feel good.

Winning an argument is better than disparaging someone who holds a different view. The way to defeat your opponent is to present a better idea. In the case of the Establishment, the president should not only talk specifically about its many failures — from health insurance to winning wars, or invading countries where we don't belong, but also present a list of alternatives he believes will work.

The problem today is that we have exchanged what was once common sense for nonsense. Look at what consumes our attention — transgender soldiers in the military, celebrities, leaks from the administration and gossip. It is junk food for the mind.

Here's a positive suggestion. Let the new White House chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Give them a list of programs and policies the president would like to pass (or repeal) and ask the two leaders to poll their members to see what they could vote for.

Then let Kelly receive from the leaders what congressional Republicans could support and vote for. Somewhere in between is enough common ground to repeal legislation and programs that aren't working and create new ones that will work, based on experience, not ideology. The president can then hit the road and sell an agenda he and his party, and maybe some Democrats, can agree on.

The president deserves credit for eliminating regulations that have been choking the economy. It is a major reason why the economy is growing again. He should continue doing things his executive power allows him to do.

Calling Trump a narcissist and “childish” changes nothing. Do the name-callers think he will become something other than what he is, absent a miraculous conversion?

“Face the Nation” host John Dickerson editorialized on his show recently about a video that purports to show Trump ignoring a boy in a wheelchair while greeting others at his recent health care speech. Trump haters claim the video proves how insensitive he is. Dickerson said the president bent down and spoke to the child earlier.

“We're so ready for evidence to confirm the absolute worst about an opponent it snuffs out our charity,” Dickerson said.

He's right and when it suits them, both left and right engage in this shameful practice.

Better build up this president and the good he can do, as he is the only president we have. North Korea and Iraq are becoming imminent threats. Throwing rhetorical “bombs” at our fellow citizens is not helpful. We are not each other's enemy. There are many who wish to destroy us. Why are we helping them?

Cal Thomas is a columnist for USA Today.