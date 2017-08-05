Paul Kengor: The reality of natural law

over the years I've grabbed every opportunity to write about natural law in my Trib column. The occasions don't come often, given that natural law has been forgotten about and that our educators aren't teaching it.

One sad testimony comes from Katie, a former Grove City College student of mine who gently asked her local law school professor how the professor could spend an entire semester on the subject of constitutional law without having once mentioned natural law. The professor looked Katie in the eye and informed her flatly: “Natural law doesn't exist.”

That's a darned bold claim to make, and it's no surprise to hear a modern academic make such an outrageous assertion. Such is the state of our horribly left-wing-biased universities, where the sacred cows of “diversity” and “tolerance” extend not to the wide universe of ideas but to the limited troika of race, gender, and sexual orientation.

Mega-kudos to Mark Levin, whose latest book, “Rediscovering Americanism: And the Tyranny of Progressivism,” is at the top of the non-fiction best-seller list. Levin writes that “natural law provides a moral compass or order — justice, virtue, truth, prudence, etc. — a fundamental, universal, everlasting harmony of mores that transcend human law. Through natural law discovered by right reason, man knows right from wrong and good from bad.”

But unfortunately, as Levin notes, “that which is naturally just may not be legally just.”

Natural law stems from (to borrow from the Declaration of Independence) “the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God.” The Founders believed this. You cannot understand the founding, America and Americanism without understanding this.

In this, the Founders invoked a tradition dating back to the Old and New Testaments, to Aristotle and Cicero. And in particular, they were inspired by the writings of 17th-century Englishman John Locke.

Writes Levin, “Locke said, as have others, that natural law is forever and enduring, and man-made law, which may vary from place to place and time to time, clearly is not. That which is just and virtuous is just and virtuous regardless of the passage of laws or time.”

This flies in direct contrast to progressivism, where “truths” are said to progress over time, always evolving in the future rather than established in anything immutable from the past. As Levin notes, echoing the sentiments of Cicero, “natural law is superior to, and precedes, political and governmental institutions.” For instance, the Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” — is a universally recognized ethic because it is universally true and just.

Hence, to own and enslave or kill and maim another human being is always wrong because it's always wrong — no matter what a small majority of black-robed jurists might say or what Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton might say.

Regardless of what our elites in our overpriced law schools would like to assert, natural law does exist. It exists outside of them and inside of them, whether they like it or not. They may feel free to deny it, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

Paul Kengor is professor of political science at Grove City College and executive director of the Center for Vision & Values. His latest book is “A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century.”