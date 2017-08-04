Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Where's all the 'pain'?

John Stossel | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
House Budget Committee member Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. questions Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Capitol Hill during the committee's hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget. (AP Photo)

Updated 3 hours ago

Remember President Trump's “terrible” spending cuts?

“Promises Little but Pain,” warned The New York Times. “Harsh and shortsighted,” cried The Washington Post.

Then Congress passed an omnibus spending bill. President Trump signed it. Do you notice the “pain”?

I follow the news closely, but until I researched this column, I didn't know that Congress actually raised spending on the very agencies Trump wanted to cut. Trump called for a $4.7 billion cut to the Agriculture Department. Congress increased the department's appropriation by $12.8 billion.

He called for a $15 billion cut to Health and Human Services. Congress instead gave the department $2.8 billion more.

Trump wanted a $6.2 billion cut to Housing and Urban Development. Congress gave HUD a half-billion-dollar increase.

Why wasn't all this news? Because in Washington, and in the media's eyes, spending increases are expected. And cuts are always “terrible.”

What will those departments do with their new money? The Agriculture Department says its mission is to “promote agricultural production that better nourishes Americans.” Politicians claim we need the department to guarantee an adequate food supply.

Nonsense.

Because of the free market, agricultural entrepreneurs provide plenty of food. Fruit and vegetable farmers rarely get subsidies, but there are ample supplies of fruits and vegetables.

We don't need an Agriculture Department any more than we need a Hollywood movie department or iPhone department.

Members of Congress might stop the wasteful spending if they spent their own money.

Congress ignored Trump's request to cut the Commerce Department, too. Commerce's biggest program is NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA pushes climate-change alarmism, warning that Arctic ice is “thinning at an alarming rate!”

If that's a serious problem, NOAA's spending won't stop it. NOAA's bureaucrats got caught buying a $300,000 yacht — and using it to go fishing.

President Trump seems to understand that government wastes money. But after proposing cuts to some departments, he was eager to increase military spending. So Congress did. The military got the biggest increase.

Defense, at least, is a proper role of government. But our current military is wasteful and involved in needless foreign entanglements.

We spend as much as the next seven countries combined — eight times more than Russia spends. Many of the missions our politicians give the military — interventions in places like Iraq, Libya and Syria — made us less safe by destabilizing the Middle East and creating new terrorists.

Congress should cut spending to the military and to the departments Trump wanted to cut. But politicians almost never cut.

Despite all those headlines about “harsh,” “painful,” “terrible” cuts, government increased spending again.

Politicians sure are generous with other people's money.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

