Featured Commentary

John Kelly: A cry for help?

Ed Rogers | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, points to the direction of his seat in the East Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Bear with me, but I am one of those Republicans who have always thought that something would happen or a threshold would be crossed and Donald Trump would pivot to become a better leader. Starting when he won the New Hampshire primary through at least a dozen other points, I thought Trump would see the value of doing things, large and small, differently. I hoped he would behave more rationally.

I still hold some dim hope that things could change. Maybe there is something about John Kelly's gravitas that will compel Trump to behave like a president should.

Perhaps the appointment of the former four-star Marine Corps general as the White House chief of staff is Trump's cry for help.

Perhaps, at some level, Trump knows the problem with this White House is himself, and since he can't control himself, maybe a guy like Kelly can.

Some have suggested that Kelly just doesn't fit the precise mold of a White House chief of staff, given the job's immense political responsibilities. But what Trump needs is not a more subtle, ambidextrous hand to artfully navigate the political waters of Washington; what he needs is someone who can bring some semblance of basic order to this careening, imploding presidency.

Time and again, Kelly has proved himself capable of managing complex organizations at the highest levels of government.

And now, a word about the latest twist in the Trump-Russia story that greeted Kelly immediately.

The president's political enemies and the usual media critics pounced on The Washington Post's recent article, breathlessly declaring that Trump, himself, is responsible for some of the initially false statements about the infamous June meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and others.

The Post's article is problematic for the president on a number of fronts. But nothing about it suggests there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. This is just another example of the White House mismanaging and overreacting to the nonscandal. But, we are reminded of the dangerous political and legal environment in which this White House is operating.

The frenzy surrounding talk of collusion has created a scandal. But it's the perfect environment for an otherwise innocent person to wander into a crime.

The easiest way to come close to a crime would be to lie about any matter associated with the subject of the underlying investigation. And that appears to be exactly what happened. The lies in this instance don't appear to be criminal, but this latest revelation puts another falsehood into play that some in Trump's universe will think has to be defended. And that is what could turn this into a fatal cancer.

Thankfully, Kelly has a reputation for being able to bring order to difficult situations.

Regarding all matters associated with the Russia collusion story, the White House should be quiet. Staffers should rely on precise lawyering and full compliance. If they leave it alone, the collusion story and all the attendant investigations will run their course.

Good luck, Gen. Kelly.

Ed Rogers is a political consultant and veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush White Houses.

