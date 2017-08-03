NFL: Pick up the anthem fumble

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to take a knee in the name of social justice last year by refusing to stand for the national anthem, it set off an unsurprising firestorm and prompted a chain reaction among other NFL players.

On Sept. 11, four players from the Miami Dolphins refused to stand in respect for the flag before they took on the Seattle Seahawks, whose entire team had threatened to kneel.

The NFL quickly learned this wasn't a matter of supporting players' free-speech rights or politicization of games broadcast around the country. The situation rapidly deteriorated and became a business problem as longtime fans started tuning out games to make their own statement.

That's the funny thing about protests: They work both ways.

NFL officials completely fumbled the response to the ratings nose dive, one of the worst in a decade, saying they weren't sure why people were choosing to spend their Sundays away from professional football. From the presidential election to cable cord-cutting, any excuse was used to avoid pinning responsibility on Kaepernick and his comrades.

As Bloomberg reported last year, “TV networks are giving away more commercial time this NFL season than a year ago to make up for one of the worst ratings declines in a decade, a rare sign of weakness for the biggest draw on television. No one can point to a single reason why ratings for prime-time NFL games have fallen this season. TV networks blame weak matchups, non-competitive games, the rise of online streaming and the presidential election.”

Kaepernick was released from the 49ers earlier this year and has struggled to find another team to call home — not to mention another $100 million contract. Leftist sports pundits and analysts have accused the NFL and team owners of racism when, realistically, their interest is keeping their businesses intact.

Further, the accusations of racism aren't flying among patriotic fans. The NFL is paying a heavy price for failing to implement a policy requiring basic respect from players before games.

According to a new J.D. Power survey, the refusal of NFL players to stand for the national anthem was the number-one reason people refused to watch games last year.

Fans also cited domestic-violence issues within the NFL as the second-highest reason for not watching the games.

Instead of burying their heads in the sand, NFL officials, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, could save face by implementing a policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem before games. Currently, players are simply encouraged to do so.

The National Basketball Association has a policy that the NFL could easily adopt and treat as a business requirement.

“Players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem,” according to the policy under the Player/Team Conduct and Dress section in the NBA handbook.

With another football season around the corner, a move from the NFL on this issue is long overdue.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.