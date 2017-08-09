Curbing Trump's tweets

WASHINGTON

Even some in the administration dearly wish President Donald Trump would stop tweeting. That's unlikely to happen, but perhaps the new White House chief of staff, John Kelly, can reduce one category of tweets — those taking the place of a presidential directive or more formal executive order.

Take, for example, Trump's tweet announcing a ban on transgender personnel in the military. Peter Feaver smartly observes in Foreign Policy: “Any policy change in this area will be litigated in the courts — so before deciding and announcing a proposed policy, the administration should subject it to extensive legal review. So far as I can tell, there are no reports that the new policy was vetted in this way. Given the heartache that the administration has suffered on its various travel ban policies, it is mind-boggling that the White House would make the same mistake again.

“Any policy change in this area should also be backed up by careful policy review. In fact, the administration was in the first month of a six-month review designed to get the information needed to make sound policy on this matter. If the president wants to short-circuit his own review, he can do so, but he should have a compelling explanation for why.”

From what we know, Trump was simply trying to throw a bone to the Freedom Caucus, irate over the military paying for gender-reassignment surgery. Trump doesn't seem to understand that, as president, his words and tweets have legal implications and real-world ramifications.

If Kelly can at least obtain agreement from Trump that new policies, directives, orders, etc., will not be disseminated by tweet, that would eliminate the scramble to explain and implement (or ignore) the president's outbursts, thereby preserving some sense of calm in the administration. That's the easiest category of tweets to attack.

The three other categories generally inflict harm on him personally and diminish his stature but do not set the wheels of government spinning.

The first is the kind of tweets containing threats, insults and attempts to bully others. All these tweets do is make him look petty and small. Trump will either learn that he loses in these exchanges and should stop such tweeting, or he keeps diminishing his authority.

The next category is the Russia scandal missives. They often create new legal problems, contradict Trump's or his staff's initial spin or simply evidence a high degree of panic. If Trump's lawyers cannot stop him, Kelly likely cannot either.

The last category is tweets that reveal Trump's ignorance, ludicrously false boasts, crudeness and political impotence. This is where he reveals his TV habits and his penchant for conspiracy theories. Here, too, Kelly won't be of much help. Trump refuses to believe that these tweets cast him in a negative light.

In short, Kelly may be able only to curtail tweets that cause executive branch employees and the military to react. That would be positive and reduce the chances of serious miscalculations, international incidents and the like. But if Kelly cannot stop the rest of Trump's repertoire, that might be just fine from his critics' perspective.

Jennifer Rubin is a Washington Post columnist. George F. Will is on vacation.