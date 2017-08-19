Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

ObamaCare: Still on life support

Ed Feulner | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Surrounded by members of the House Democrat leadership, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference regarding the Senate's defeat of the GOP health care plan on Capitol Hill last month. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Surrounded by members of the House Democrat leadership, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference regarding the Senate's defeat of the GOP health care plan on Capitol Hill last month. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Updated 37 minutes ago

For more than seven years, Republican lawmakers, including President Trump, campaigned on a promise to repeal ObamaCare. They rightly noted that ObamaCare severely disrupted the health-insurance markets, making health plans prohibitively expensive for many Americans. They reminded everyone of President Obama's hollow promise that those who wanted to keep their health care plan or their doctor could do so if they wished.

The drumbeat was such that in 2015, when Obama was still in office, Congress managed to pass a partial repeal of ObamaCare.

The effort was vetoed, of course. But conservatives didn't give up.

We kept sounding the alarm. We ran the numbers. We chronicled the plight of real Americans suffering under the law.

Fast forward to 2017. The party that ran on a repeal platform now holds the White House and a majority in both houses of Congress. Surely the plug would finally be pulled on ObamaCare.

But no. In a vote that ignored the clear will of the American people, the Senate voted against taking the next step in undoing this damage.

In 2015, it was a cakewalk. Now, when there is an administration and a Congress in place that could get the job done, lawmakers have balked at the hard work of governing and undoing the hardships of this disastrous law.

And make no mistake, undoing is exactly what is required here. No half-measures will do. Repeal is a must.

ObamaCare cannot be fixed or bailed out. The law's mandates, insurance regulations, taxes and expansion of government simply go too deep. No partial effort to address these problems can truly free Americans from the high insurance costs and limited choice they now face.

“For millions of middle-class Americans, paying their health insurance bills is now equivalent to taking out a second mortgage,” writes health care policy expert Robert Moffit. “Competition among insurers is declining precipitously in the individual markets, and more and more Americans are left with fewer choices and narrower networks of doctors and other medical professionals.”

That's why it's time for Congress to get back to work. Lawmakers need to revisit ObamaCare's central problems, pronto.

Step one, according to Moffit, is to cut ObamaCare's slew of taxes. Step two is to give the people and their state lawmakers the freedom to decide for themselves whether they want to keep ObamaCare's costly insurance regulations and mandates. Step three is to phase down higher Medicaid payments to able-bodied adults, without children, who can work.

Congress also could use a taste of its own medicine, so to speak, which is why President Trump should cancel the illegal taxpayer insurance subsidies for congressional health coverage.

“That way, House and Senate members and staff can fully experience ObamaCare the way that millions of middle-class Americans do — having to pay inflated premiums without the benefit of special taxpayer subsidies that are available to no other class of American citizens,” Moffit writes. “If members of Congress want ObamaCare, they should get it — good and hard.”

We must continue to press to completely roll back the damage caused by ObamaCare and replace it with a patient-centered health system that works better for all Americans.

Ed Feulner is president of The Heritage Foundation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.