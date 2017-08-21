Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Openings for political outsiders

Jonah Goldberg | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
There’s a potential opening in the 2020 elections for some opportunistic figures such as Mark Zuckerberg. (AP Photo)
Updated 4 hours ago

“The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before,” the president declared in a series of tweets, and that “will never change.” Many observers were quick to point out that this assertion isn't borne out in the polls.

Such nitpicking, however, overlooks a more important part of this story. In the 1990s and 2000s, Trump had political ambitions, but the traditional two-party system and the media landscape served as impenetrable barriers. It was the breakdown of the old ways that opened a path for someone interested in breaking them down even more — in part by embracing a new base of mostly non-college-educated whites.

Traditionally, Republicans have relied on white, middle-class, white-collar, married suburbanites. The American Communities Project identifies 106 “urban suburbs” — the relatively affluent near-in suburbs of major cities. In 1984, Ronald Reagan won 92 of them. In 2016, Trump lost 89.

As Politico's Charlie Mahtesian recently chronicled, Republicans have been steadily losing market share in these crucial districts and counties for decades, as suburbanites become a bit more liberal and a lot more hostile to Republican populism on cultural issues.

Meanwhile the Democrats have been watching white, blue-collar workers, the heart of the old Franklin D. Roosevelt alliance, migrate to the GOP for some time now. Democrats bet heavily on the growth of minorities, particularly the black vote, urban liberals, immigrants and millennials. This coalition delivered two historic victories for Barack Obama.

But opposition to Obama accelerated the defection of rural, working-class and older whites to the GOP cause, costing Democrats 63 House seats and roughly 1,000 elected offices nationwide.

Now, both parties have similar dilemmas: Their new bases are too small to guarantee electoral success but too strong to allow fundamental rethinking of how the parties do business.

Trump has dedicated the first six months of his presidency to keeping his base happy. That's in part because he can't get legislation through Congress.

His media cheerleaders increasingly define conservatism not as adherence to any program, but as personal loyalty to Trump. Hence the rising call from figures such as the recently suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling to purge the party of “RINOs” (Republicans In Name Only) who are critical of the president.

The Democrats have settled on economic populism as their unifying theme, not so much because that's where all the passion is but because they can't agree on any other agenda that would enlarge their coalition. The GOP, in turn, is shrinking its ideological commitments — and appeal — and focusing instead on populist rage and the president's cult of personality. Both courses leave vast swaths of the electorate up for grabs.

As a result, there's the potential for an opening in 2020 for some opportunistic figure — Mark Zuckerberg? Michael Bloomberg? — from outside the beleaguered and sclerotic party system who could forge a coalition from both the traditional Democrat and Republican columns, much as Emmanuel Macron did in France. An independent candidate always seemed like a pipe dream in America's two-party system. But so did Trump's candidacy until not very long ago.

Jonah Goldberg is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a senior editor of National Review.

