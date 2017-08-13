Tracing House Dem IT suspects

The public has a right to know foreign criminal suspects' immigration status and history. Their entrance and employment sponsorship records should not be treated like classified secrets — especially if tax dollars subsidized their salaries.

In March, I contacted the D.C. offices of House Democrats Joaquin Castro of Texas, Sander Levin of Michigan, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Greg Meeks of New York and Ted Deutch of Florida. They at one time or another employed one of three Pakistani brothers or their family and friends caught up in a criminal theft and hacking probe of House Democrats' information security systems. IT worker Imran Awan, his family and friends hoovered up an estimated $4 million in government funds over 13 years.

For months, the D.C. Capitol Police have probed allegations that the Awan ring stole equipment from more than 20 congressional offices and accessed the House IT system without members' knowledge. Daily Caller investigative reporter Luke Rosiak recently broke news of Imran Awan's late-July airport arrest for alleged bank fraud, mortgage scams and shady wire transfers of nearly $300,000. Awan was headed to Pakistan to join his wife, Hina Alvi, and three children, who hastily fled America in March after Meeks fired Alvi.

My questions to the House Democrats: Were the Awans, their family and friends H-1B tech workers — like so many of the 650,000 “temporary” foreign guest workers under that program over the past quarter-century predominantly working in IT? And if not, how and when did they get here, and who brought them and why? They were paid with tax dollars. Americans deserve to know their path to the public trough.

Awan first landed a job with former Democrat Rep. Robert Wexler as an “information technology director” in 2004 at age 24 or 25. His younger brother, Jamal, reportedly only 23, has pulled in nearly $160,000 a year since 2014 as an IT worker for Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley — 3.1 times the median House IT salary, according to InsideGov.

Who sponsored and chose them for work in our nation's capital that countless young Americans are qualified to do? The communications official in Castro's office, which employed Jamal Awan, said she would “touch base with some colleagues” and keep me posted. No word since. The others didn't answer at all.

As for Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who only fired Imran Awan after his arrest, it's apparently un-American to question how foreign criminal suspects got here and stayed. Schultz cited “racial and ethnic profiling concerns” to deflect from her handling of the matter.

The good news is that Sen. Charles Grassley has asked Homeland Security for all immigration summaries and detainers for Imran Awan, his wife, two brothers and two friends/associates. But it shouldn't take a Senate demand letter to penetrate the Dems' partisan protectionism. We paid their suspect foreign IT minions' salaries. They answer to us.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.