GOP tax bill uncertain

If anything should unite red-blooded Republicans, it's tax cuts and reform. Sadly, the Trump administration and GOP congressional leaders are unwilling to face facts and make the tough choices necessary to get it done.

As evidence, I cite the Joint Statement on Tax Reform issued by the Big Six: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch and House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady.

The document repeats campaign promises to lower taxes for working families and small businesses, boost investment and encourage U.S. companies to bring back jobs from abroad. And to make tax reform permanent without imposing a broad-based consumption tax.

That's really great-sounding stuff but hardly possible — at least not all together.

Senate Democrats are not likely to go along with a tax package that substantially reduces revenue and domestic spending together, and any tax package passing with fewer than 60 votes in the Senate, under reconciliation, must either not add to the deficit or sunset after 10 years.

Hence to make any tax changes permanent, 50 of the 52 Republican senators plus Vice President Mike Pence must agree to a package of tax and sustainable spending cuts.

Entitlements now consume more than 60 percent of the federal budget and, along with interest payments, are likely to grow to 100 percent over the next decade.

The GOP talks a good game on reforming entitlements but lacks the political courage to achieve it. Hence, offsetting spending reductions to finance tax cuts must come from discretionary spending.

That is made extraordinarily difficult by the fact that the overall budget package must also accommodate Republican promises to increase defense spending to rebuild the military, which has been stressed by years of war and prior cuts in appropriations.

Defense-spending increases must be counted in with revenue lost from tax cuts in calculating the necessary overall spending cuts to pass through reconciliation.

President Donald Trump has mused that he's willing to raise taxes on upper-income Americans to provide tax relief for other Americans. But the top 25 percent of income earners already pay 89 percent of the personal income tax, and most small businesses and many large ones are pass-through entities that pay taxes through the personal income tax code.

Coupled with provisions that phase out deductions and state and local taxes, many high-income individuals and limited-liability corporations are paying marginal tax rates of close to or exceeding 50 percent.

It's hard to see how Trump, pursuing a tax-the-rich policy to finance lower- and middle-class tax cuts, could do anything but further disadvantage small businesses, investment and American competitiveness.

The Big Six have promised to come up with a tax plan that simplifies the tax codes and cuts the tax burden overall, and pass it through Congress under “regular order.” If you believe that one, well, I was born and raised in New York City and actually can sell you the Brooklyn Bridge. It's a great piece of American history — with tolls, a potentially enormous money maker, such a deal ... .

Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland.