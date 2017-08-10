Sizing up the 2018 election

Pennsylvania sage Ben Franklin once assured us that death and taxes were the only certainties. If Franklin were still among us, he surely would have added midterm election angst to his list of sure things.

As we approach the end of the second decade of the 21st century, previously politically apathetic Americans increasingly are becoming fixated on the 2018 election.

The political fundamentals of midterm elections are well established. In 18 of the last 20 midterm elections going back some 80 years, the party that held the presidency has lost seats. In this century, the 2006, 2010 and 2014 elections were representative, producing one-sided elections that brutally hammered the sitting president's party.

So, the GOP should be in trouble — but may not be. Despite the normal historical pattern of midterm carnage, major reversals and loss of congressional seats for the president's party cannot be assumed in 2018. One reason is that decades of gerrymandering compounded by the electorate's growing polarization has dramatically reduced the number of competitive House districts.

Democrats need 24 seats to regain the House in 2018. But the legacy of gerrymandering suggests this will be a heavy lift. Adding to the uncertainty is the issue of President Trump's job performance, a metric now hovering about 38 percent positive. Trump's low approval ratings would forecast a gain of 20 to 30 seats next year for Democrats.

Winning back the Senate may be even a harder task for Democrats. They must defend 25 seats of the 33 up for election and 10 of those are in states won by Trump in 2016.

Pennsylvania's role in all of this may be pivotal. If a “Democrat wave” develops in 2018, several GOP House seats are potentially at risk.

Some early assessments of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional seats identify four Republican seats as vulnerable to a Democrat challenge. Lou Jacobson, a senior author for “The Almanac of American Politics,” has identified Ryan Costello (6th District), Pat Meehan (7th District), Brian Fitzpatrick (8th District) and Lloyd Smucker (16th District) as in danger.

On the Senate side, the seat held by Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey is widely considered safe next year. The senator has won five elections for three different statewide offices. Four of these five victories have come by double digits.

Poised to seek the seat is Rep. Lou Barletta. He represents a district running from Luzerne County down into the south central part of the state. He co-chaired the Trump campaign in the state, served on the president-elect's transition team and votes consistently in Congress for the Trump agenda.

A Casey-Barletta race inevitably would be seen as a referendum on the Trump presidency in a state that critically aided his victory in 2016. And a Casey win in 2018 against Barletta will be an ominous portent for Trump looking to 2020. But a Barletta win will auger auspiciously for Trump and his chances to win Pennsylvania a second time.

In 2016, Pennsylvania returned to its battleground state status, helping deliver the presidency to Trump. In 2018, Trump won't be on the ballot, but Pennsylvania may still be a battleground.

G. Terry Madonna is a professor of public affairs at Franklin & Marshall College. Michael L. Young is a former professor of politics and public affairs at Penn State University and managing partner of Michael Young Strategic Research.