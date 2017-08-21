Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Pipeline reversal a win for Pa.

Bill Hollis | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Bill Hollis, senior vice president of Buckeye Partners, points to a map of the company's pipelines across the United States. (Trib photo)
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Bill Hollis, senior vice president of Buckeye Partners, points to a map of the company's pipelines across the United States. (Trib photo)

Updated 4 hours ago

Editor's note: This is the first of two commentaries on the proposed reversal of a portion of the Laurel Pipeline. An opposing view appears tomorrow on the Opinion page.

The United States — and Western Pennsylvania, in particular — is experiencing a revolution that's fundamentally changed how and where we get the energy that powers our economy. Thanks to strong market competition and continuous innovation, America is now the world's leading energy producer. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to see even more direct and long-term benefits from this historic transformation, in the form of lower fuel prices, if markets are allowed to work in the interest of consumers here.

The abundant supplies of crude oil now being produced in North America, combined with significant investments by Midwest refiners, are providing consumers to our west with more low-cost, secure, domestically manufactured fuels. Buckeye Partners is working to ensure that Pennsylvanians can share in the benefits of this lower-cost fuel.

Buckeye — which for more than 60 years has invested in Pennsylvania and employs more than 400 people across the state — wants to ensure this new opportunity is delivered to families and businesses here. We have proposed to the Public Utility Commission to reverse a portion of the Laurel Pipeline, which would bring up to 40,000 barrels a day of more affordable fuel into Pennsylvania.

The compelling factors driving the reversal are clear. Our Midwest customers seek additional outlets for their growing production of increasingly lower-cost gasoline and diesel fuel relative to the East Coast. This trend has been building for nearly a decade, resulting in a dramatic drop in shipments on Laurel from the East Coast. Our project is good for America and good for Western Pennsylvanians. But some have expressed concerns about our market-driven proposal.

First, those opposed to this project falsely imply that because our pipeline flows from the east today, it somehow guarantees competition. Three pipelines supply Pittsburgh from the west, and we expect the large and efficient refineries in that region to provide more lower-cost fuel as they compete for increased business in Western Pennsylvania. Independent experts agree.

Further, it's intellectually dishonest to argue that maintaining an increasingly underused pipeline to bring more expensive fuel from the East Coast somehow helps Pennsylvanians. In fact, an expert witness for the opposition has told the PUC that our project “would put downward pressure on prices” for consumers as more fuel is delivered from the west.

Finally, our opponents make alarming predictions of shortages and price volatility because the Midwest occasionally has to import fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast. Unsaid is that the Northeast imports three times the volume the Midwest does, year-round, much of it coming from overseas.

It's with an eye to the future that Buckeye is pursuing this critical project that will benefit Pennsylvania consumers and further strengthen our nation's energy security. We're committed to delivering on the opportunity that low-cost, secure fuel brings, and to doing our part to see that Pennsylvanians benefit from it.

Bill Hollis, born and raised in Pennsylvania, is senior vice president at Buckeye Partners, which has regional headquarters in the Lehigh Valley and operations across Western Pennsylvania (buckeye.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.