No case for pipeline's reversal

Many in the gas and oil industry are aware that Buckeye Partners' affiliate Laurel Pipeline has asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve reversing the flow of the pipeline that delivers gasoline and other products to Western Pennsylvania. However, few Pennsylvanians understand the negative implications this would have for their families, as the proposal lays a rotten egg on promises of lower gas prices and a reliable fuel supply.

Reversing the pipeline would not be beneficial to Pennsylvanians. As suppliers to the region for decades with the mission of being dependable, low-cost fuel providers to our customers, we believe the proposed reversal would eliminate necessary supply sources the commonwealth has long depended on, resulting in higher prices and potential shortages for consumers while benefiting Buckeye Partners and granting Midwest refineries exclusive access to the Pittsburgh market.

It is for these reasons that Giant Eagle and Sheetz have joined with other Pennsylvania businesses in formally opposing the reversal.

Currently, the Pittsburgh region can receive petroleum products from both East Coast and Midwest refineries. This creates healthy competition that results in the best pricing for businesses and consumers alike. The proposed reversal would place all of our eggs into a very confined basket, blocking deliveries from this highly competitive marketplace by limiting the Pittsburgh region to products from Midwest refineries.

Product sourced from the East is cheaper than the Midwest eight out of 12 months of the year. Pricing drives the fuel market; it is safe to say that if Midwest fuel was cheaper, the Pittsburgh market would currently be flooded with it. The reality is, that occurs only a third of the time.

Under the current system, fuel costs for businesses are kept in check because companies can negotiate a lower price for the fuel. This is because they have the option of buying from either East Coast or Midwest refineries.

For the majority of the year, pricing for gasoline sourced from the Midwest is significantly more expensive than gasoline sourced from East Coast suppliers.

Refineries in the Midwest are already stressed during the summer months and are unable to meet consumer demands. If the Midwest can't fully supply its own needs now, how does it plan to supply the entire Pittsburgh region if the pipeline is reversed? The answer is that it simply cannot happen.

Unplanned refinery outages in the Midwest due to mechanical problems or bad weather have happened in the past and will in the future. When these outages have occurred in the past, prices have skyrocketed up 70 cents per gallon. Without the eastern supply, prices could go up $1 or more per gallon and stay there for longer periods of time. This would be devastating for Pennsylvania businesses, jobs, working families and our transportation infrastructure.

For more than a half-century, the current system has served Pennsylvania well. Reversing the flow of the Laurel Pipeline would mean higher gasoline prices, potential price spikes and shortages for consumers. The facts speak for themselves; the reversal is bad news for consumers and for Pennsylvania.

Mike Lorenz is executive vice president with Sheetz. Polly Flinn is senior vice president and general manager with Giant Eagle-GetGo.