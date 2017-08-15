Erasing American history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Dodge Challenger of 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer James Alex Fields Jr. plowed into that crowd of protesters Saturday, killing Heather Heyer, 32, Fields put Charlottesville, Va., on the map of modernity alongside Ferguson, Mo.

Before Fields ran down the protesters, what was happening seemed but a bloody brawl between extremists on both sides of the issue of whether Robert E. Lee's statue should be removed from Emancipation Park, formerly Lee Park.

With Heyer's death, the brawl was elevated to a moral issue. And President Donald Trump's initial failure to denounce the neo-Nazi and Klan presence was declared a moral failure.

How did we get here, and where are we going?

In June 2015, Dylann Roof, 21, gunned down nine Christians at an evening Bible study in Charleston, S.C.'s Emanuel AME Church. A review of Roof's selfies and website showed him posing with the Confederate battle flag.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley, five years in office, instantly pivoted and called for removal of the battle flag from the Confederate war memorial on the State House grounds.

This ignited a national clamor to purge all statues that lionize Confederate soldiers and statesmen.

And once all the Southern Civil War monuments are gone, should we go after the statues of the slave owners whom we Americans have made heroes?

Gen. George Washington and his subordinate, “Light Horse Harry” Lee, father of Robert E. Lee, were slave owners, as were Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe and Andrew Jackson. Jefferson, with his exploitation of Sally Hemings and neglect of their children, presents a particular problem. While he wrote in the Declaration of Independence of his belief that “all men are created equal,” his life and his depiction of Indians in that document belie this.

Another term applied to the “Unite the Right” gathering in Charlottesville is that they are “white supremacists,” a mortal sin to modernity. But here we encounter an even greater problem.

Looking back over the history of a Western Civilization, which we call great, were not the explorers who came out of Spain, Portugal, France, Holland and England all white supremacists?

They conquered in the name of the mother countries all the lands they discovered, imposed their rule upon the indigenous peoples and vanquished and eradicated the native-born who stood in their way.

Belief in the superiority of one's race, religion, tribe and culture is not unique to the West. What is unique, what is an experiment without precedent, is what we are about today.

Our new America is to be a land where all races, tribes, creeds and cultures congregate, all are treated equally, and all move ever closer to an equality of results through the regular redistribution of opportunity, wealth and power.

We are going to become “the first universal nation.”

“All men are created equal” is an ideological statement. Where is the scientific or historic proof for it? Are we building our utopia on a sand pile of ideology and hope?

Pat Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”