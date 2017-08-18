Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Vive la difference

John Stossel | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (AP Photo)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (AP Photo)

Updated 23 minutes ago

Why aren't there more women criminals? Men in jail outnumber women by a ratio of 14-to-1. We male stutterers outnumber women, too.

These disparities must be caused by sex discrimination because everyone knows there are no real differences between genders. After all, Google fired engineer James Damore for daring to suggest that there is a biological reason men dominate tech leadership.

Google's CEO said: “To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive.” Then the media misrepresented what Damore wrote.

The Washington Post: “women may be genetically unsuited” for tech jobs.

CNN: “women are not biologically fit.”

But Damore never said those things.

“I value diversity,” Damore wrote, saying he is “not denying that sexism exists.”

It certainly wasn't a “screed.” It was a thoughtful argument suggesting that “not all differences are socially constructed ... (M)en and women biologically differ.”

Can't have that.

The enlightened media quickly explained, “Differences between men and women are slim to none” (CNBC) and “major books have debunked the idea of important brain differences” (Recode).

This is absurd. Of course, there are big differences! I didn't always understand that. My Princeton professors taught me that differences are caused by sexism. Boys are encouraged to achieve; girls are taught to nurture. If we socialize equally, they said, just as many girls will want to go to monster truck rallies and become CEOs. Boys will nurture and more will take up ballet.

Some of it happened. But no amount of government force and corporate “diversity, integrity, governance” programs will equalize the numbers.

Plenty of science shows that men and women are just programmed differently. Google banning talk about that is appalling. (Though owners can do as they like with their companies.)

When I was at ABC News, I did a TV special titled “Boys and Girls Are Different.” On the show, the Kinsey Institute's former director explained that right after birth, males and females behave differently: “Males startle more ... (G)ive a little puff of air on their abdomen, they (are) much more likely to startle.” And females move their lips more than males.

When I reported that, I got a taste of the Damore treatment.

A “20/20” correspondent confronted my TV producer in the ladies room, asking, “How could you have worked on that disgusting show?”

Men and women are simply different, and we should acknowledge that difference.

Yes, America was extremely sexist just 50 years ago. It was taboo for women to smoke, wear pants in public or to go a bar alone.

Today, though, company heads are less likely to be female not simply because of sexism but because women are less crazy than men — less likely to be career-obsessed or to take stupid risks for money. That's also a reason there are fewer women in jail. Is that a bad thing?

Women live longer, have more friends, create better work-life balances.

Social engineers may dream of a society where genders are exactly equal. But it's not going to happen. Companies and governments trying to force it will just make life worse.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.