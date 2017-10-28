City Journal's Steven Malanga: When will states stop subsidizing movies?

In 2010, actor Ted Danson, filming “The Big Miracle” in Alaska, set off a local ruckus when he urged federal regulators to block oil drilling off the state's shores. The source of the controversy wasn't so much that a Hollywood star was pontificating about a public issue; it was that the picture was receiving nearly $10 million in state tax incentives, and many Alaskans found Danson's ingratitude shocking.

Soon after, Alaska lawmakers re-examined the state's subsidies for film and TV productions, found they didn't pay off economically and ultimately killed the program.

Starting in the early 2000s, states rushed to grab a piece of what they saw as a lucrative industry. But a backlash has ensued, with seven states terminating the deals and a handful of others reining them in. In a sensible world, it would only be a matter of time before all state governments deep-sixed their film initiatives.

The rise of celluloid subsidies resulted from a sharp increase in the 1990s of so-called runaway productions — movies and TV shows filmed in foreign countries for cost savings.

States took action. Louisiana changed the game in 2002 when it vastly expanded its effort, offering producers an exemption on sales taxes and an investment-tax rebate. Hollywood started shifting productions to the Bayou State, leading others to follow suit. States were giving away about $1.5 billion to Hollywood annually by 2010, up from less than $100 million in 2002.

Tax deals have become so pervasive that projects ranging from massive blockbusters to cheesy TV reality shows get them.

Easy money

One reason the incentives have spread so quickly is that they're easy to get. States have long offered subsidies for industries like manufacturing, but typically these are long-term arrangements that involve firms building or renovating physical plants — binding employers to a site for years. By contrast, most celluloid incentives go to productions that shoot on location, which rarely requires investing long-term in infrastructure and generally produces only temporary employment. Being so mobile lets Hollywood executives shop for the best deal available.

This mobility makes it possible for producers to hold a state hostage, economically speaking. The producers of the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” informed Maryland that it would move production for its third season in 2014 if subsidies weren't improved. The legislature caved.

Even signature productions have fled their hometowns. After financing for Florida's production tax-credit program ran out, the makers of the HBO series “Ballers” shifted production to Los Angeles. Incentives have turned skilled workers into nomads, struggling to follow the celluloid migration.

The ephemerality of these jobs helps explain why the film industry produces so little local economic impact. Following the state tax-revenue slump that the 2008 fiscal crisis caused, several states launched studies of the film industry's economic effects to see if the budget hit was worth it — and the results were disheartening. A 2013 report revealed that Massachusetts spent $128,575 in incentives for every film job that went to a Massachusetts resident, and $68,000 per position when jobs taken by residents of other states were included.

Much of the production money leaves the state. A Michigan analysis of film subsidies estimated that nearly half the money that productions in the state expended went elsewhere almost immediately; producers hired out-of-state firms that moved workers into Michigan for the filming and then left.

But advocates keep pushing for incentives, arguing that a local film industry glamorizes a location and thus attracts tourists and educated workers looking to live there. But given modern viewing tastes, local filming is just as likely to result in ridicule of a place and its residents as it is to glorify them. Just ask New Jersey residents what they thought of “Jersey Shore.”

Still, some states persist in trying to lure handout-seeking Hollywood producers. Last summer, Ohio doubled to $40 million annually the film tax credits it offers. Pennsylvania, which had begun shrinking its subsidies, reversed course last year to add more.

All these efforts face a massive counterattack from the two industry giants. Three years ago, California increased its tax credits from $100 million annually to $330 million. New York has gone further, dishing out $420 million a year.

They are paying heavily to keep a business they once dominated without incentives. One economist declared that states are in “perpetual competitive purgatory” for the film business — able to hold onto productions only as long as they pony up taxpayer dollars for them. The only way out of purgatory is all together, all at once.

Steven Malanga is senior editor of the Manhattan Institute's City Journal, from which this commentary was excerpted.