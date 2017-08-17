Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Not the America I know

Katie Pavlich | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Demonstrators participate in a march and rally against white supremacy on Wednesday in downtown Philadelphia. (Jessica Kourkounis | Getty Images)
Getty Images
Demonstrators participate in a march and rally against white supremacy on Wednesday in downtown Philadelphia. (Jessica Kourkounis | Getty Images)
Katie Pavlich
Updated 2 hours ago

Over the weekend in the city of Charlottesville, Va. — a place I often visit in the fall for apple picking — white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Antifa radicals clashed, marking a new and sad moment in U.S. history. It was the perfect example of the worst consequences when two opposing groups come together with violence in mind.

Yet the reaction to what happened in Charlottesville has been overwhelming in terms of uniting the country against violence promulgated by bigotry.

On Saturday afternoon, a fatherless white supremacist, who once beat his handicapped mother and locked her in a bathroom, drove his muscle car into the crowd, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring several others. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

This isn't the America I know, and it isn't the America my neighbors, family and friends know. I do not know a single person who approves of white supremacy and, quite frankly, I don't know anyone who openly supports the far-left, fascist group Antifa. Such groups are small, but the media have amplified their presence to make them seem significant.

Not so.

Instead, they're a bunch of low-life, carpetbagging bigots, who spent two months organizing a protest of a few hundred people. Those attending the neo-Nazi rally, which turned into a riot, had to fly in from around the country because they exist in such small numbers. David Duke came in from Louisiana; James Fields Jr. from Ohio; Peter Cvjetanovic from Nevada; Christopher Cantwell from New Hampshire — and the list goes on. They trekked across the country to a city in the South because they don't have the numbers to organize locally.

You wouldn't know this by turning on the mainstream news.

The media have portrayed the alt-right and the neo-Nazi “movements” as far more prevalent, powerful and influential than they actually are. They have been held up as an example of how divided the country is as a whole when, in fact, they are far from a representation of the reality of race relations in America today.

Republicans and Democrats will always have their political differences. But what happened in Charlottesville is not a representation of that divide. Instead, it was the clash of extreme and distorted views. And such hatred and violence should be fiercely condemned.

The events in Charlottesville shouldn't be used to smear America as a place where Nazis roam the streets.

Instead, in America the overwhelming majority believes in judging people by their character, not by the color of their skin. It's where individuals can succeed regardless of their backgrounds.

Out of 300 million people, those who define themselves as white supremacists aren't even a blip on the radar screen.

America is still a place where “all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” It will remain that way so long as we reject those who oppose that founding principle, whether they're on the right or the left.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her columns appear on the first and third Fridays of the month.

