Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Math, history & tax reform

Cal Thomas | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
President Calvin Coolidge
President Calvin Coolidge

Updated 17 hours ago

In school, I liked math the least and history the most. Both can be useful in the debate over President Trump's proposed tax reforms.

The one thing I learned in math class is that if the formula is wrong, the answer will be wrong. In history class I learned we are not the first people to occupy the planet and that the experiences of those who came before us can be helpful when considering contemporary issues.

Since the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the left has presented government as the answer to every problem. The increasing taxes needed to finance that whimsy saddle hardworking taxpayers with the burden of paying a modern-day version of Roman tribute to inept rulers never satisfied with the amount. Failure, of course, never seems to be a reason to slow government's growth, much less reduce its size and reach. For the left, any failure is attributed to the evil rich who don't pay enough.

There is another formula which, when tried, has succeeded. It worked for John F. Kennedy, who cut taxes; ditto for Ronald Reagan (yes, he also raised taxes, but by then, economic growth was such that it did not have a negative effect). And it worked for Calvin Coolidge whose philosophy, life and presidency has much to teach us today.

Robert Sobel's biography “Coolidge: An American Enigma” highlights this quote from the 30th president: “I am convinced that the larger incomes of the country would actually yield more revenue to the government if the basis of taxation were scientifically revised downward.” That was Reagan's belief long before “supply-side economics” acquired its name.

Another Coolidgeism: “I want the people of America to be able to work less for the government and more for themselves. I want them to have the rewards of their own industry. That is the chief meaning of freedom. Until we can re-establish a condition under which the earnings of the people can be kept by the people, we are bound to suffer a very distinct curtailment of our liberty.”

Coolidge also said public debt — which has just passed $20 trillion and would have appalled him — is “a burden on all the people.” He left office with a surplus.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has brought out the familiar liberal playbook, demonizing the “rich” and claiming they will benefit most from any tax cut. People who have acquired their wealth honestly through hard work and wise decisions should be role models, not demonized as if they have stolen from others.

Trump should start reading the indecipherable tax code aloud at public events and say, “This is what your Congress has done to you.” He should bring people onstage to tell how high taxes have harmed, even ruined, their businesses — including people who have lost family farms because of the estate tax, or “death tax,” forcing them to sell the land to pay the government.

Public testimonies can be more effective than debating economic philosophy.

Washington always assumes we aren't sending it enough of the money we earn. Trump should say that we are going to start telling Washington how much of our money we intend to let it spend.

The left hasn't had a new economic idea in 70 years. Its old idea of more taxation and spending is the wrong formula, and it's producing harmful results. History can show us a better way. We can start with Coolidge.

Cal Thomas is a columnist for USA Today.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.