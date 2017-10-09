Why Dems challenge redistricting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a never-ending quest to find an excuse for the abject failure of its policies and waning political fortunes, the American left is always tilting at phantom windmills. That is why the few remaining Democrat office-holders and their apologists in the not-so-mainstream news media are fixated on so-called “redistricting reform.”

Unable to admit their policy ideas are deeply unpopular and that their national talent pool makes nursing-home recreation halls look youthful, they have seized upon the notion that if congressional and legislative district lines were more fairly drawn, they would actually be able to compete with the GOP.

In most states, the party that holds legislative majorities and the governor's office has the biggest impact on the drawing of district lines. This is certainly an advantage, but myriad court decisions have placed significant restrictions on the process.

Feeding this “redistricting reform” frenzy in Pennsylvania is the fact that Democrats are at or near a historic low in the number of seats they hold in the General Assembly.

Republicans last year achieved a veto-proof majority of 34 out of 50 seats in the state Senate. And in the state House, the GOP has held steady in recent years at or near 120 of 203 seats.

Pennsylvania has 18 members in the U.S. House of Representatives, of which 13 are Republicans and five are Democrats. Given the fact there are over 800,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Penn's Woods, the left blames gerrymandering while conveniently forgetting that Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, both Republicans, won statewide contests last year.

In other words, Pennsylvania's registered Democrats are not consistently voting for Democrat candidates.

When it comes to Democrats losing seats, Pennsylvania is far from unusual. During Barack Obama's eight years as president, Democrats lost 1,042 congressional and state legislative seats.

There are two real reasons why Democrats are electorally uncompetitive, and those reasons have nothing to do with how district lines are drawn: policy and a lack of geographic diversity.

A lack of diversity is not normally associated with the left, but it is when it comes to where Democrat voters are concentrated. In Pennsylvania, the Democratic Party has become almost exclusively an urban party.

Urban districts hold lopsided Democrat majorities, while throughout the state's suburban and rural areas, districts are dominated by Republicans or are competitive, with a slight GOP advantage.

By claiming the GOP has tilted the playing field, the left is able to avoid having a conversation about its failed policies. The Affordable Care Act has proven to be anything but affordable. Over-regulation has stymied economic growth and resulted in the loss of family-sustaining middle-class jobs.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the national census. With 2020 rapidly approaching and the redrawing of congressional and legislative district lines to occur shortly after, look for the drumbeat of “redistricting reform” to intensify.

It is not because the left wants fair districts; it is because they can't admit to themselves the real reasons for their failure.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.