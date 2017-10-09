Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Why Dems challenge redistricting

Lowman Henry | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Voters cast ballots in Madison, Wis. Democrat voters in Wisconsin sued after Republicans drew political maps in 2011 that entrenched their hold on power in a state that is essentially evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. (Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Voters cast ballots in Madison, Wis. Democrat voters in Wisconsin sued after Republicans drew political maps in 2011 that entrenched their hold on power in a state that is essentially evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. (Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Updated 13 hours ago

In a never-ending quest to find an excuse for the abject failure of its policies and waning political fortunes, the American left is always tilting at phantom windmills. That is why the few remaining Democrat office-holders and their apologists in the not-so-mainstream news media are fixated on so-called “redistricting reform.”

Unable to admit their policy ideas are deeply unpopular and that their national talent pool makes nursing-home recreation halls look youthful, they have seized upon the notion that if congressional and legislative district lines were more fairly drawn, they would actually be able to compete with the GOP.

In most states, the party that holds legislative majorities and the governor's office has the biggest impact on the drawing of district lines. This is certainly an advantage, but myriad court decisions have placed significant restrictions on the process.

Feeding this “redistricting reform” frenzy in Pennsylvania is the fact that Democrats are at or near a historic low in the number of seats they hold in the General Assembly.

Republicans last year achieved a veto-proof majority of 34 out of 50 seats in the state Senate. And in the state House, the GOP has held steady in recent years at or near 120 of 203 seats.

Pennsylvania has 18 members in the U.S. House of Representatives, of which 13 are Republicans and five are Democrats. Given the fact there are over 800,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Penn's Woods, the left blames gerrymandering while conveniently forgetting that Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, both Republicans, won statewide contests last year.

In other words, Pennsylvania's registered Democrats are not consistently voting for Democrat candidates.

When it comes to Democrats losing seats, Pennsylvania is far from unusual. During Barack Obama's eight years as president, Democrats lost 1,042 congressional and state legislative seats.

There are two real reasons why Democrats are electorally uncompetitive, and those reasons have nothing to do with how district lines are drawn: policy and a lack of geographic diversity.

A lack of diversity is not normally associated with the left, but it is when it comes to where Democrat voters are concentrated. In Pennsylvania, the Democratic Party has become almost exclusively an urban party.

Urban districts hold lopsided Democrat majorities, while throughout the state's suburban and rural areas, districts are dominated by Republicans or are competitive, with a slight GOP advantage.

By claiming the GOP has tilted the playing field, the left is able to avoid having a conversation about its failed policies. The Affordable Care Act has proven to be anything but affordable. Over-regulation has stymied economic growth and resulted in the loss of family-sustaining middle-class jobs.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the national census. With 2020 rapidly approaching and the redrawing of congressional and legislative district lines to occur shortly after, look for the drumbeat of “redistricting reform” to intensify.

It is not because the left wants fair districts; it is because they can't admit to themselves the real reasons for their failure.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.