Featured Commentary

Community residents join Valley News Editorial Board

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
2013 Open Door Awards l to r front 1. Crystal Shields - Maria Deitz Hotline Service Awards 2. Judy Wolfe - 15 years Staff Award 3. Kami Anderson - Commissioner Bernie Smith Community Service Award 4. Commissioner Patricia Evanko - Beverly Wissinger Spirit Award back 1. District Attorney Pat Doughtery - Guest Speaker 2. Sherif Bob Fyock - President Elect 3. Dr. Laurie Roehrich - Outgoing President 4. Vince Mercuri - 10 Years Executive Director
Editorial board member Paul Valasek
Jennifer Bertetto
Susan McFarland Executive Editor, Tribune-Review
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Luis Fabregas, Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Jerry DeFlitch, Deputy Managing Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Bob Pellegrino, Editorial Page Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Robert Amen, Digital Content Leader
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Dirk Kaufman, Digital Technology and Innovation Leader
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Alan Wallace, Assistant Editorial Page Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Arthur McMullen, Editorial Board member
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Rick Monti head and shoulder mug shot
Graziano Cecchini pours red paint in the water of the Trevi Fountain, in Rome, Italy, last week. A self-proclaimed artist, Cecchini repeated the same act that stunned the world 10 years ago, on Oct. 19, 2007. (Massimo Percossi | ANSA via AP)
This photo from the New-York Historical Society's website shows Ulysses S. Grant in 1864, when he'd just been appointed lieutenant general of all Armies of the Republic. (blog.nyhistory.org)
blog.nyhistory.org
Updated 2 hours ago

Community input is important as we update the Trib's editorial pages and expand residents' role in what clearly is the “voice” of their local newspapers. Today we present our redesigned Opinion pages. In line with this, we also introduce our Editorial Board for the Valley News Dispatch edition of the Tribune-Review, which includes three members of the community who responded to the Trib's invitation to join the board. Our community representatives will serve for six months, at which time we will again invite readers to join our board.

Our goal is to initiate and enhance important conversations — in print and online — that make a difference in the lives of readers and in the communities we serve and to help make our communities better places in which to live and work.

With that goal in mind, please join us in welcoming our expanded Editorial Board:

Jennifer Bertetto is president and chief executive officer of Trib Total Media and Chairwoman of Trib Total Media's Board of Directors.

Susan K. McFarland is executive editor of Trib Total Media.

Art McMullen is the retired executive vice president of the Tribune Review Publishing Co. and a consultant to Trib Total Media.

Rick Monti, a former general manager and senior deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media, serves on the company's board of directors.

Vince Mercuri has a history of community involvement in West Deer, including serving on the local school board, EMS board, food bank and other civic organizations during his 33 years in the township. He is executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa.

Paul Valasek, a 30-year resident of Brackenridge, is founder of the 501(c)(3) community nonprofit BIG (Brackenridge Improvement Group) and a member of the Highlands Community Action Partnership.

Phyllis Framel, a community volunteer, returned to the valley after living in Florida, Texas and Oklahoma. She resides in Allegheny Township with her husband, John, their dog and three cats.

Luis Fábregas is editor of the Valley News Dispatch.

Jerry A. DeFlitch is deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media.

Dirk Kaufman is the digital technology and innovation leader for Trib Total Media.

Rob Amen is digital content leader for Trib Total Media.

Bob Pellegrino is editorial page editor for Trib Total Media.

Alan Wallace is assistant editorial page editor for Trib Total Media.

