Community residents join Valley News Editorial Board

Community input is important as we update the Trib's editorial pages and expand residents' role in what clearly is the “voice” of their local newspapers. Today we present our redesigned Opinion pages. In line with this, we also introduce our Editorial Board for the Valley News Dispatch edition of the Tribune-Review, which includes three members of the community who responded to the Trib's invitation to join the board. Our community representatives will serve for six months, at which time we will again invite readers to join our board.

Our goal is to initiate and enhance important conversations — in print and online — that make a difference in the lives of readers and in the communities we serve and to help make our communities better places in which to live and work.

With that goal in mind, please join us in welcoming our expanded Editorial Board:

Jennifer Bertetto is president and chief executive officer of Trib Total Media and Chairwoman of Trib Total Media's Board of Directors.

Susan K. McFarland is executive editor of Trib Total Media.

Art McMullen is the retired executive vice president of the Tribune Review Publishing Co. and a consultant to Trib Total Media.

Rick Monti, a former general manager and senior deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media, serves on the company's board of directors.

Vince Mercuri has a history of community involvement in West Deer, including serving on the local school board, EMS board, food bank and other civic organizations during his 33 years in the township. He is executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa.

Paul Valasek, a 30-year resident of Brackenridge, is founder of the 501(c)(3) community nonprofit BIG (Brackenridge Improvement Group) and a member of the Highlands Community Action Partnership.

Phyllis Framel, a community volunteer, returned to the valley after living in Florida, Texas and Oklahoma. She resides in Allegheny Township with her husband, John, their dog and three cats.

Luis Fábregas is editor of the Valley News Dispatch.

Jerry A. DeFlitch is deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media.

Dirk Kaufman is the digital technology and innovation leader for Trib Total Media.

Rob Amen is digital content leader for Trib Total Media.

Bob Pellegrino is editorial page editor for Trib Total Media.

Alan Wallace is assistant editorial page editor for Trib Total Media.