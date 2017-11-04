Community residents join Tribune-Review Editorial Board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Community input is important as we update the Trib's editorial pages and expand residents' role in what clearly is the “voice” of their local newspapers. Today we present our redesigned Opinion pages. In line with this, we also introduce our Editorial Board for the Westmoreland edition of the Tribune-Review, which includes three members of the community who responded to the Trib's invitation to join the board. Our community representatives will serve for six months, at which time we will again invite readers to join our board.

Our goal is to initiate and enhance important conversations — in print and online — that make a difference in the lives of readers and in the communities we serve and to help make our communities better places in which to live and work.

With that goal in mind, please join us in welcoming our expanded Editorial Board:

Jennifer Bertetto is president and chief executive officer of Trib Total Media and the Chairwoman of Trib Total Media's Board of Directors.

Susan K. McFarland is executive editor of Trib Total Media.

Art McMullen is the retired executive vice president of the Tribune Review Publishing Co. and a consultant to Trib Total Media.

Rick Monti, a former general manager and senior deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media, serves on the company's board of directors.

Eric E. Bononi is a lifelong resident of Westmoreland County, having graduated from Hempfield Area High School. He obtained his accounting degree from the University of Notre Dame and obtained his juris doctor degree from Ohio Northern University. He currently practices as a CPA and as an attorney in Westmoreland County.

Anna Morcheid Joyner of Latrobe is a family and community partnership specialist with Westmoreland Community Action's Early Head Start Program. She also serves on the Westmoreland County Drug and Overdose Task Force and is an alumni representative on Westmoreland County Community College's Human Services Advisory Board.

Reed Pederson of Greensburg is co-owner with his wife, Maja Pederson, of MB Bride of Greensburg. A father with with two sons in college, he's also an entrepreneur with interests in real estate, retail and investing.

James Borden is managing editor of the Westmoreland edition of the Tribune-Review.

Jerry A. DeFlitch is deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media.

Dirk Kaufman is the digital technology and innovation leader for Trib Total Media.

Rob Amen is digital content leader for Trib Total Media.

Bob Pellegrino is editorial page editor for Trib Total Media.

Alan Wallace is assistant editorial page editor for Trib Total Media