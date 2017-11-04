Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Community residents join Tribune-Review Editorial Board

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jennifer Bertetto
Jennifer Bertetto
Susan McFarland Executive Editor, Tribune-Review
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Susan McFarland Executive Editor, Tribune-Review
James Borden Metro Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
James Borden Metro Editor
Jerry DeFlitch, Deputy Managing Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Jerry DeFlitch, Deputy Managing Editor
Bob Pellegrino, Editorial Page Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Bob Pellegrino, Editorial Page Editor
Robert Amen, Digital Content Leader
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Robert Amen, Digital Content Leader
Dirk Kaufman, Digital Technology and Innovation Leader
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Dirk Kaufman, Digital Technology and Innovation Leader
Alan Wallace, Assistant Editorial Page Editor
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Alan Wallace, Assistant Editorial Page Editor
Arthur McMullen, Editorial Board member
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Arthur McMullen, Editorial Board member
Rick Monti head and shoulder mug shot
Rick Monti head and shoulder mug shot

Updated 2 hours ago

Community input is important as we update the Trib's editorial pages and expand residents' role in what clearly is the “voice” of their local newspapers. Today we present our redesigned Opinion pages. In line with this, we also introduce our Editorial Board for the Westmoreland edition of the Tribune-Review, which includes three members of the community who responded to the Trib's invitation to join the board. Our community representatives will serve for six months, at which time we will again invite readers to join our board.

Our goal is to initiate and enhance important conversations — in print and online — that make a difference in the lives of readers and in the communities we serve and to help make our communities better places in which to live and work.

With that goal in mind, please join us in welcoming our expanded Editorial Board:

Jennifer Bertetto is president and chief executive officer of Trib Total Media and the Chairwoman of Trib Total Media's Board of Directors.

Susan K. McFarland is executive editor of Trib Total Media.

Art McMullen is the retired executive vice president of the Tribune Review Publishing Co. and a consultant to Trib Total Media.

Rick Monti, a former general manager and senior deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media, serves on the company's board of directors.

Eric E. Bononi is a lifelong resident of Westmoreland County, having graduated from Hempfield Area High School. He obtained his accounting degree from the University of Notre Dame and obtained his juris doctor degree from Ohio Northern University. He currently practices as a CPA and as an attorney in Westmoreland County.

Anna Morcheid Joyner of Latrobe is a family and community partnership specialist with Westmoreland Community Action's Early Head Start Program. She also serves on the Westmoreland County Drug and Overdose Task Force and is an alumni representative on Westmoreland County Community College's Human Services Advisory Board.

Reed Pederson of Greensburg is co-owner with his wife, Maja Pederson, of MB Bride of Greensburg. A father with with two sons in college, he's also an entrepreneur with interests in real estate, retail and investing.

James Borden is managing editor of the Westmoreland edition of the Tribune-Review.

Jerry A. DeFlitch is deputy managing editor for Trib Total Media.

Dirk Kaufman is the digital technology and innovation leader for Trib Total Media.

Rob Amen is digital content leader for Trib Total Media.

Bob Pellegrino is editorial page editor for Trib Total Media.

Alan Wallace is assistant editorial page editor for Trib Total Media

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.