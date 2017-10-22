Michelle Malkin: The perils of '#MeToo' movement

The social-media meme of the moment is “#MeToo,” tweeted nearly a half-million times and posted on Facebook 12 million times in a 24-hour period. Spearheaded by actress Alyssa Milano in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, women have flooded social media with their own long-buried accounts of sexual harassment. Count me out. The #MeToo movement is collectivist virtue signaling of a very perilous sort.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski declared at a Marie Claire magazine women's conference, “The most important response to #metoo is ‘I believe you.'” No. I do not believe every woman now standing up to “share her story” or “tell her truth.” Assertions are not truths until they are established as facts and corroborated with evidence. Timing, context, motives and manner all matter. Because I reserve the right to vet such claims instead of championing them all knee-jerk and wholesale, I've been scolded as insensitive and inhumane.

Some harrowing encounters described by Weinstein's accusers and #MeToo activists no doubt occurred. But experience and scientific literature show that a significant portion of these allegations will turn out to be half-truths, exaggerations or outright fabrications. It is irresponsible for news outlets to extrapolate how “commonplace” sexual abuse is based on hashtag trends spread by celebrities, anonymous claimants and bots. The role of the press should be verification, not validation. Instead of interviewing activist actresses, reporters should be interviewing bona fide experts.

Brent Turvey, forensic scientist and criminal profiler, heads the Forensic Criminology Institute and is author or co-author of 16 criminal-justice books. His latest book, written with retired NYPD special victim squad detective John Savino and Mexico-based forensic psychologist Aurelio Coronado Mares, is “False Allegations: Investigative and Forensic Issues in Fraudulent Reports of Crime.”

Based on decades of scientific literature, they explode the “2 percent myth” peddled by politicians, victims' advocates and journalists “claiming that the nationwide false report rate for rape and sexual assault is nonexistent.” In fact, the statistic was traced to an unverified citation in a 1975 book by feminist author Susan Brownmiller. “This figure is not only inaccurate,” Turvey and his co-authors conclude, “but also it has no basis in reality.”

Published research has documented false rape and sexual-assault report rates ranging from 8 percent to 41 percent. Savino notes about his NYPD Manhattan Special Victim Squad's false-report rate, “Sometimes, it was as high as 40 percent.” Turvey, Savino, and Mares make clear that “False reports happen; they are recurrent; and there are laws in place to deal with them when they do. They are, for lack of a better word, common.”

Turvey and his colleagues say, “All reports of crime must be investigated. Otherwise, they are merely unconfirmed allegations that the ignorant or lazy may pass along as truth.”

Rape is a devastating crime. So is lying about it. When #MeToo bandwagons form in the midst of a panic, innocent people get run over.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.