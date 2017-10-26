Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Victor Davis Hanson: North Korea knowns & unknowns

Victor Davis Hanson | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting the Ryuwon Footwear Factory earlier this month in Pyongyang. (AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS)
AFP/Getty Images
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting the Ryuwon Footwear Factory earlier this month in Pyongyang. (AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS)

Updated 1 hour ago

No one really knows all that much about North Korea's nuclear or conventional military capabilities or its strategic agenda. Are its nuclear missiles reliably lethal? Are they as long-range and accurate as hyped? Are they under secure command and control?

Conventional wisdom states that Seoul would be destroyed in minutes by at least 10,000 North Korean artillery and rocket batteries that are now aimed from right across the Demilitarized Zone. Such guns are said to be capable of firing 500,000 rounds within a few minutes.

As a result, South Korea and its allies are supposed to be veritable hostages, with no strategic choices in countering North Korea's nuclear threat.

But is Seoul really being held hostage, and would it be doomed if war broke out?

In fact, no one can be sure of the actual size, nature and readiness of North Korea's arsenal — or the degree to which it is coordinated and effectively aimed. Much less does anyone know how well North Korea's guns have been pre-targeted by American and South Korean planes, counter-batteries and missiles.

Seoul itself is a huge city of 10 million urban residents. Greater Seoul and its population of some 24 million sprawl over more than 250 square miles. The idea that the North Korean military could destroy the world's third-most-populated metropolitan area in minutes with conventional weapons is unproven.

Seoul may well be vulnerable to conventional artillery or rocket strikes. But the usual assessments that the city would be destroyed in minutes by North Korea and therefore the South Korean government is held hostage in its strategic choices are probably not true.

We are told that China has few choices in restraining North Korea's nuclear arsenal. But without Chinese money, trade and technology, North Korea would today have no nuclear-tipped missiles.

China has as much leverage over North Korea as the U.S. would have over South Korea should it ever choose to set off missiles all over the South China Sea and brag about targeting nearby Chinese cities with nuclear weapons.

The American options for pressuring the Chinese and the North Koreans, short of war, are said to be few. Most likely, they are almost endless.

The United States could expel rich elites of the Chinese Communist Party and their children from U.S. soil and universities; ban Chinese citizens from buying U.S. property; ratchet up trade sanctions against China; embargo (or blockade) all commerce with North Korea; and organize South Pacific and Asian countries to resist China's illegal building of bases in the Spratly Islands.

The last-ditch lever is allowing Japan, South Korea or Taiwan to go nuclear. America's problems with North Korea would pale in comparison to China's dilemma of dealing with three democratic nuclear states nearby.

It is not set in stone that either South Korea or the United States must spend the rest of eternity targeted with nuclear missiles by an unhinged dynasty in North Korea. There are options other than all-out war that can dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons — our strategic goal.

We are in the middle, not at the end, of a long North Korean crisis. But we need to ensure that worries over how the crisis escalates will be all Chinese and North Korean — and not our own.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.

