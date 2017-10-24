Big Pharma in focus: Government's failure on opioids

America's homeland has been attacked by WMDs — non-nuclear but deadly weapons of mass devastation that have inflicted death and suffering throughout our land at a rate no doubt envied by the world's terrorists and evildoers.

These pharmaceutical WMDs — opioids — have killed more than 200,000 Americans, authorities say. Big Pharma companies make them to be prescription-only painkillers. But opioids are addictive and can be people-killers.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration saw the deadly opioid wave coming and tried to aggressively combat the deadly spiral of addiction and overdose. But an investigative report by The Washington Post and CBS News' “60 Minutes” revealed how the drug industry's big-spending lobbyists were able to weaken the DEA to the point that the opioid epidemic has brought death and devastation into families of all racial, regional and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The journalists documented the problems: An Ohio drug distributor had shipped 20 million doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone to West Virginia pharmacies. One West Virginia county, Mingo, population 25,000, got 11 million doses.

And the reporters documented how President Donald Trump's one-time drug czar nominee, Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., worked behind the scenes as the key figure in the drug industry's successful 2016 bill that defeated the DEA by stripping it of its prime enforcement tools. Coincidentally, of course, Marino received $92,500 in drug industry contributions in the last four years.

Marino's nomination was withdrawn. But we can't let that be all that this accomplishes. Because that's nowhere near the end of what we've learned — nor is it the end of what we now need to demand. Because this was just a micro-sample of how things really have long worked here in the Swamp.

Lost in the focus on Marino's last ride on the Swamp's waterslide is the reminder of the entire legislative history of this sludge. For Big Pharma invested at least $1.5 million in the campaigns of 23 key members of Congress.

But the main point here is that both the Senate and the House approved the measure that gutted the DEA's powers by unanimous consent — without even a roll-call vote! It was considered routine, insignificant. President Barack Obama signed the bill into law.

So now it is time for all concerned citizens to demand that every member of the Senate and House, plus Obama, recognize the truth of what “Pogo” comic-strip creator Walt Kelly had his swamp-dwelling possum tell us decades ago: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Let all those accept a self-fine as punishment. Let's demand they all return to the U.S. Treasury one week's salary for having failed to do their jobs — for being so lackadaisical that they didn't even check out the real consequences of what they were so routinely approving.

Those consequences may well have been the overdose deaths of fellow Americans.

Pay the fine! Then let the U.S. Treasury write a few checks to deserving opioid rehab facilities. That's a far worthier investment than renting a member of Congress.

Martin Schram is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive.