Twitter in focus: Abusive-speech crackdown bound to backfire

Twitter — which once prided itself on being the “free speech wing of the free speech party” — is trying to figure out just how much of that support for free speech it needs to jettison if it's going to stop being known as the harassment wing of the bigoted party.

Everyone seems to agree, more or less, that the microblogging social-media site is a bit of a mess: The experience is less fun than it used to be; the users are far angrier; and roving, agitated mobs on the fringes of the right and the left spend all day hunting unsuspected enemies for sport. The pile-ons are bigger; the flame-outs, brighter.

I'd still argue that you more or less get out of Twitter what you put into it, and that a few simple rules — one-strike-and-you're-out mute/block policies for people who insult you; a strict refusal to get into arguments, especially with people you don't know — will greatly improve your experience.

The company and its executives are certain something's gone awry, as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey demonstrated recently when he highlighted a whole new series of protections that would be rolling out over the “next few weeks.”

But the event to which Twitter responded with this newfound commitment to limiting the wrong kind of speech — actress Rose McGowan's brief ban from the site for accidentally “doxxing” someone (posting a person's private/identifying information, often maliciously) — should be a clue that such restrictions often have a way of backfiring.

When you provide people the power to silence others — in Twitter's case, the power to report users, the power to gin up a mob to overwhelm the system with complaints — of course marginalized voices are going to be silenced.

It's a pattern we see over and over again throughout the world. Human Rights Watch has written about how laws aimed at banning “hate speech” and “sedition” are routinely used to silence those out of power in India.

If you create a standard that disallows certain speech and you create a mechanism for enforcing that standard, that mechanism will almost certainly be used against those clamoring for restrictions on speech in short order.

For instance, if you say that tweets promoting violence will not be tolerated, as Dorsey has, then how long is it until everyone who has tweeted about the goodness of punching Nazis' faces gets bans of their own?

To be honest, I think Twitter has done a relatively good job of giving users the tools needed to quiet the grossest of voices and the most aggravating of harassers. You can mute threads, accept direct messages only from those you follow, silence low-quality accounts and filter out words.

Perhaps some more modifications, such as being able to mute all accounts that have existed for less than a certain period of time or being able to mute all followers of an account bothering you, would help. But it's still a platform that is predicated on allowing people to reach each other, allowing contact to be made.

Maybe the problem is baked into the design.

If that's the case, then maybe Twitter's just not for you.

Sonny Bunch is the executive editor of, and film critic for, The Washington Free Beacon.