Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Cal Thomas: #MeToo, my daugher & granddaughter

Cal Thomas | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein (Photo by Andy Kropa | Invision | AP, File)
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Harvey Weinstein (Photo by Andy Kropa | Invision | AP, File)

Updated 12 minutes ago

While trying not to indulge in schadenfreude over those hypocritical Hollywood elites who've claimed to stand for “women's rights,” only to be accused of sexually harassing them, I noticed “#MeToo” trending on Twitter.

At #MeToo, women who have been sexually harassed are invited to post their experiences, and many have done so, including four female U.S. senators.

I asked my adult daughter and oldest granddaughter if they had ever encountered sexual harassment.

My daughter said at a previous job her boss “invited” her to sit on his lap. She refused and no longer works there.

Even more shocking was the response I received from my granddaughter, who is a nurse at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

I reprint her account (with her permission) because it contains a lesson, not only for men, but for the male-dominated culture.

I will not use her last name to protect her from more bad experiences.

Crystal writes:

“It's a tough subject to speak on. Personally, I have been sexually harassed many times in my workplace and generally speaking. All the jobs I have ever had, there has been sexual harassment. I am a nurse and have had doctors make inappropriate comments. I've felt very uncomfortable and have tried to ignore or ‘laugh off' the remarks for fear of retaliation. These are doctors I have needed orders from for my patients. The last thing I need is for them to be mad at me. So, when I see the ones who have made inappropriate remarks, I smile and say hello. I'm sure if I ever went to report (them), it would somehow be turned on me like I did something wrong. So I just ‘laugh it off' and move on, because, just like Harvey (Weinstein), doctors are the ones bringing in the big bucks and are granted immunity for certain things ... i.e., sexual harassment.

“Generally speaking, when instances occur outside of work, I have stood up for myself and am then treated as if I am wrong for doing so.”

Commenting on pictures of Hollywood actresses hugging Weinstein, Crystal continues: “I understand why these women are all smiles with this man. He is powerful in their community. He has power over their career. And I'm sure he is the reason they are famous. Like me, and so many others, these women were afraid to speak up and to stand up to this man fearing their livelihood would be negatively affected.

“Females deal with this BS constantly. ... It's never comfortable, especially when you have to continue seeing or working with the person/people. It's always an awkward situation to be in, especially when the person has a higher position of power.

“As a mother, I think it's important to teach our children to stick up for themselves always, and it's never OK for someone to harass them in any way. It's equally important for boys and girls to learn this. It's important to teach right and wrong and promote what is right ALWAYS.”

Powerful stuff, but in an age when the lines between right and wrong, good and bad are blurred, if not eliminated, and with culture and opinion polls defining moral standards which are constantly in flux, sexual harassment is only one of many consequences when “societal norms” are obliterated.

Perhaps the best way to address this is to put more women in charge.

The right kind of women, like Crystal.

Cal Thomas is a columnist for USA Today.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.