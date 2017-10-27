Caracas news editor Francisco Toro: Venezuela opposition has vote-rigging evidence

The surprises are still coming from Venezuela's Oct. 15 elections for state governors. But the result — a shocking, across-the-board victory for the ruling Socialists — is not the end of the story, as has now become clear.

The ruling party founded by the late Hugo Chávez and run by his handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro, piled on the dirty tricks to win. In itself, that is nothing new. Illegal campaign funding, intimidation, threats, harassment and coercion have become sadly normalized in Venezuela over the past five years and no longer count as news. The government has clung steadfastly to one last source of democratic legitimacy: at least the vote count itself wasn't rigged — a powerful claim. Even when surrounding conditions were unfree and unfair, the final tally reflected the votes cast.

The government could claim this because Venezuela has sophisticated, auditable electronic voting machines. Voters punch their votes into terminals, which print paper vouchers that are deposited in ballot boxes. At day's end, the machines produce electronic tallies printed in triplicate and signed by witnesses for all sides. Then (and only then), the machines transmit totals electronically to a tallying center in Caracas. Volunteers at voting centers are then supposed to hand-count samples of the paper vouchers.

The system produces three separate counts: the machine tally, the hand-count tally and the tally reported via the center in Caracas. It's impossible to rig any of them without causing an obvious discrepancy with the other two. Since all sides' witnesses walk away from each voting center with signed copies of tallies, the government can't cheat without leaving evidence.

For more than a decade, the government has deflected all opposition claims of fraud with a simple, devastating reply: Where's your evidence? If the tally itself was tampered with, you'd be able to prove it. The opposition had never been able to prove this kind of tallying fraud — until now, apparently.

The opposition's umbrella organization recently issued evidence suggesting the race for governor in Bolívar state had been straight-up stolen. Printouts generated by at least 11 polling stations clearly didn't match results reported by the regime-controlled National Elections Council in Caracas. According to Democratic Unity Roundtable, the discrepancies were blatant and would have been enough to flip what had been a tight race in a strategic region.

In the past few years in Bolívar state, Venezuela's mining heartland, hundreds of illegal mines have sprung up as desperate city-dwellers try their luck at gold mining. It's widely surmised that criminal gangs that control these illegal mines pay the state government to look the other way. Losing the Bolívar state governorship could cost the ruling Socialists control of a hugely profitable racket. According to the opposition's voting machine printouts, they did indeed lose it, by just 728 out of more than half-a-million votes — close enough to “flip” by adulterating just a handful of machine tallies. The evidence seems incontrovertible.

But this isn't really about what happened in Bolívar state. It's about the collapse of the regime's last shred of democratic legitimacy. Its final “yes, but” has fallen.

For years, the Venezuelan government has been at pains to note that, whatever the circumstances, the candidate who gets the most votes wins. That's now demonstrably false.

Francisco Toro is executive editor of the Caracas Chronicles news site.