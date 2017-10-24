Pat Buchanan: Perpetually at war in Mideast?

Last week, as their U.S. allies watched, Kurdish peshmerga fighters were run out of Kirkuk and all the territory they had captured fighting ISIS alongside the Americans. The Iraqi army that ran them out was U.S.-trained and armed.

The U.S. had warned the Kurds against holding a Sept. 25 independence referendum, which carried with 92 percent. Iran and Turkey had warned against an independent Kurdistan that could be a magnet for their own Kurdish minorities. But the Iraqi Kurds went ahead, losing Kirkuk and its oil, and their dream of independence is all but dead.

More troubling for America is the new reality revealed by the peshmerga rout. Iraq, which George W. Bush and the neocons were going to fashion into a pro-Western democracy and U.S. ally, appears as close to Iran as to the United States. After 4,500 U.S. dead, thousands wounded and a trillion dollars, our 15-year war in Iraq could end with a Shiite-dominated Baghdad aligned with Tehran.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday, “Iranian militias that are in Iraq, now that the fight against ... ISIS is coming to a close ... need to go home. Any foreign fighters in Iraq need to go home.” He meant Iran's Quds Force in Iraq should go home, and Shiite militias in Iraq should be conscripted into the army. But what if the Baghdad regime does not agree? What if the Quds Force does not go home to Iran and the Shiite militias that helped retake Kirkuk refuse to enlist in the Iraqi army? Who then enforces Tillerson's demands? Consider what is happening in Syria.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, largely Kurdish, just annihilated ISIS in Raqqa and drove 60 miles to seize Syria's largest oil field from ISIS, and now race Bashar Assad's army to secure the border with Iraq.

Bottom line: The U.S. goal of crushing the ISIS caliphate is almost attained. But if that leaves Iran in the catbird seat in Baghdad and Damascus, and its corridor from Tehran to Baghdad, Damascus and Beirut secure, is that really a victory? Do we accept that outcome, pack up and go home? Or do we leave our forces in Syria and Iraq and defy any demand from Assad to vacate his country? The decision as to whether America should engage in new post-ISIS wars in the Mideast, however, may be taken out of our hands.

Israel launched new air strikes Saturday against gun positions in Syria in retaliation for shells fired into the Golan Heights. Damascus claims Israel's “terrorist” allies inside Syria fired the shells, to give Israel an excuse to attack. Why would Israel wish to provoke a war with Syria? Because the Israelis see the outcome of the six-year Syrian civil war as a strategic disaster.

Hezbollah was part of Assad's victorious coalition. Iran's presence in Syria could now be permanent. And only one force in the region has the power to reverse the present outcome of Syria's civil war — the United States. Bibi Netanyahu knows that if war with Syria breaks out, a clamor will arise in Congress to have the U.S. rush to Israel's aid.

Trump is being led to the Rubicon. If he crosses, he joins Bush II in the history books.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”