Colin McNickle: Why school-funding 'equalization' won't fly

Some advocates for “equalization” of local and state public-education funding in Pennsylvania might want to be careful what they wish for, say Allegheny Institute for Public Policy scholars.

Complaints that the commonwealth's funding share is low compared to other states' not only are not true, a 50-50 local/state split is not practicable for a variety of reasons, say Jake Haulk, president of the Pittsburgh think tank, and Eric Montarti, a senior policy analyst there. According to National Education Association figures, Pennsylvania's per-pupil spending of $16,629 places it in the top 11 of all states. For fiscal 2015-16, $28.5 billion was available to the state's 500 public school districts from all sources; $16.3 billion came from local sources, $10.5 billion from the state — 61 percent local, 39 percent state.

The primary reason that all districts' aggregate local funding share is 61 percent is that a quarter raise from 70 percent to 85 percent of their revenue from local sources, Haulk and Montarti say.

The top 40 local-revenue-for-enrollment districts (9 percent of statewide enrollment) account for 16.6 percent of all local revenue produced statewide while receiving only 5.9 percent of the commonwealth's K-12 appropriations. Conversely, the 40 lowest local-revenue-per-enrollment districts (5.3 percent of statewide enrollment) raised only 1.8 percent of the $16.3 billion in local revenue but received 8.6 percent of the $10.5 billion in state funds.

Thus, wealthier districts receive far less in state funding than the all-districts average, while poor districts receive far more. Still, “reformers” continue to advocate “equalization.” But what does that mean?

Haulk and Montarti say moving to a 50-50 split in total statewide funding almost certainly would require the state to force districts to hold revenue at current levels as it moves its appropriations up to $16.3 billion (ignoring inflation). “This process could take years and it does not answer ... how the additional $6 billion would be raised or shifted from other spending,” they say. “And there certainly is no chance of mandating that each school district be 50-50 funded unless the Legislature is prepared to force equal total spending per pupil across the state, perhaps adjusted for the cost-of-living differences.”

The researchers remind that wealthier, higher-spending districts tend to have extraordinarily well-paid teachers. “Mandating lower local revenue would force those salaries to drop or result in large numbers of layoffs. Which legislator will broach that possibility? The teacher unions will fight vehemently against such an effort.”

The bottom line: “Given the existing wide disparity ... regarding the shares of local and state funding, a 50-50 share system is simply not a viable option.” So, what might be done?

Haulk and Montarti say eliminating local funding altogether might be an alternative but likely would face the same opposition from rich districts as the 50-50 scheme. Thus, perhaps out-of-the-box thinking is required, “such as allowing districts that want to go it alone with just their own resources to become ‘state'-related but essentially locally owned and managed independent districts.”

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).