Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Jonah Goldberg: Conservatives undermining own cause

Jonah Goldberg | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, speaks during the annual Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shorham Hotel on October 13, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, speaks during the annual Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shorham Hotel on October 13, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Updated 27 minutes ago

William F. Buckley, founder of National Review (where I work), once confessed in private, “I wish to hell I could attack them without pleasing people I can't stand to please.”

By “them” he meant the John Birch Society. The people Bill couldn't stand to please, of course, were liberals. And yet Buckley did eventually go after the Birchers, at first trying as best he could to denounce their leader, Robert Welch, without alienating the rank and file. This needle became impossible to thread when Welch insisted President Eisenhower was a “dedicated, conscious agent of the communist conspiracy.”

Leading the effort to anathematize Welch, Buckley began with a six-page editorial. Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater followed up with a letter to National Review calling for Welch's resignation. This approach was risky. Many Birchers were not crackpots. Some, prominent businessmen, had supported Buckley's magazine and Goldwater's presidential candidacy.

In “A Man and His Presidents: The Political Odyssey of William F. Buckley Jr.,” Alvin Felzenberg recounts when a major NR supporter leaned on Buckley to stop criticizing Welch and form a “common front” against the left. When he reminded Buckley of his financial support for the magazine, Buckley responded that it was “not for sale.”

Buckley denounced the Birchers in part because they were undermining the very cause they claimed to be fighting for. By making anti-communism seem paranoid and extremist rather than prudent and necessary, the Birchers were making it easy for liberals to demonize and dismiss conservatism wholesale. Similar patterns have been emerging on today's right. In many ways, history is repeating itself as farce.

The claim is that the GOP establishment is insufficiently committed to fighting, that extremism in Steve Bannon's hashtag war against the elite is now no vice, and moderation in pursuit of getting things done is now no virtue. Republican Roy Moore, a new Welch, threatens to provide conservatism's critics with precisely the caricature they crave.

A twice-disgraced former judge who believes 9/11 was divine retribution for our sins, an anti-Muslim bigot who can't quite bring himself to rule out the death penalty for homosexuals, he won the Alabama Senate primary anyway, largely as the most anti-establishment candidate. To Alabama primary voters, his extremism is apparently proof that he won't “sell out.”

Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul endorsed Moore, citing his devotion to the Constitution and (in Lee's words) his “reputation of integrity.” Outside the Senate, some conservatives have been outspoken in denouncing Moore. Others, like Sean Hannity of Fox News, have gone all in.

Part of the problem is structural. Despite all the daily paranoid screeds, the establishment, however defined, is weaker than at any time in memory. The internet makes Buckley's kind of intellectual gatekeeping nearly impossible, particularly when any gatekeeping is viewed as “rigging the system.”

Buckley's reluctance to please people he couldn't stand has gone from an understandable sentiment to an ideological commandment for many on the right. Rather than learn from our successes, conservatives seem determined to make a virtue of our mistakes.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.