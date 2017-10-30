Jonah Goldberg: Conservatives undermining own cause

William F. Buckley, founder of National Review (where I work), once confessed in private, “I wish to hell I could attack them without pleasing people I can't stand to please.”

By “them” he meant the John Birch Society. The people Bill couldn't stand to please, of course, were liberals. And yet Buckley did eventually go after the Birchers, at first trying as best he could to denounce their leader, Robert Welch, without alienating the rank and file. This needle became impossible to thread when Welch insisted President Eisenhower was a “dedicated, conscious agent of the communist conspiracy.”

Leading the effort to anathematize Welch, Buckley began with a six-page editorial. Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater followed up with a letter to National Review calling for Welch's resignation. This approach was risky. Many Birchers were not crackpots. Some, prominent businessmen, had supported Buckley's magazine and Goldwater's presidential candidacy.

In “A Man and His Presidents: The Political Odyssey of William F. Buckley Jr.,” Alvin Felzenberg recounts when a major NR supporter leaned on Buckley to stop criticizing Welch and form a “common front” against the left. When he reminded Buckley of his financial support for the magazine, Buckley responded that it was “not for sale.”

Buckley denounced the Birchers in part because they were undermining the very cause they claimed to be fighting for. By making anti-communism seem paranoid and extremist rather than prudent and necessary, the Birchers were making it easy for liberals to demonize and dismiss conservatism wholesale. Similar patterns have been emerging on today's right. In many ways, history is repeating itself as farce.

The claim is that the GOP establishment is insufficiently committed to fighting, that extremism in Steve Bannon's hashtag war against the elite is now no vice, and moderation in pursuit of getting things done is now no virtue. Republican Roy Moore, a new Welch, threatens to provide conservatism's critics with precisely the caricature they crave.

A twice-disgraced former judge who believes 9/11 was divine retribution for our sins, an anti-Muslim bigot who can't quite bring himself to rule out the death penalty for homosexuals, he won the Alabama Senate primary anyway, largely as the most anti-establishment candidate. To Alabama primary voters, his extremism is apparently proof that he won't “sell out.”

Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul endorsed Moore, citing his devotion to the Constitution and (in Lee's words) his “reputation of integrity.” Outside the Senate, some conservatives have been outspoken in denouncing Moore. Others, like Sean Hannity of Fox News, have gone all in.

Part of the problem is structural. Despite all the daily paranoid screeds, the establishment, however defined, is weaker than at any time in memory. The internet makes Buckley's kind of intellectual gatekeeping nearly impossible, particularly when any gatekeeping is viewed as “rigging the system.”

Buckley's reluctance to please people he couldn't stand has gone from an understandable sentiment to an ideological commandment for many on the right. Rather than learn from our successes, conservatives seem determined to make a virtue of our mistakes.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.