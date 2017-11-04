Keystone viewpoints: Pa's pathetic budget
If a trick-or-treater showed up at your door masquerading as a casino croupier, there's a good chance that House Republican leaders or Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is behind that false face.
After stonewalling badly needed reforms to the state's tax structure, pension systems and governance, House Republicans threw together a pathetic revenue package and Wolf signed it.
To cover a $2.2 billion deficit derived from previous refusals to enact reforms and restructure taxation to reflect the modern economy, the state government will borrow $1.5 billion against future revenue to the tobacco settlement fund, which is supposed to be used for public health initiatives.
And the government yet again will stoke social dysfunction to fuel budgetary balance with a massive gambling expansion that will place gambling devices in truck stops, airports and up to 10 new satellite casinos to serve those deprived souls who reside more than 25 miles from an existing casino.
The Legislature has proved again that the biggest gamble is Election Day.
— The Times-Tribune of Scranton