Keystone viewpoints: Vote, then pay attention

Vote, then pay attention

Whew! What a year, huh? The first municipal election after a presidential contest typically sees depressed voter turnout, but after last November a good part of the electorate is probably downright despondent.

For some people, the last thing they want to think about is this week's election. The loss is still too fresh; the damage that was done to our country is becoming more clear day by day. But if 2017 taught us anything it's that every election has consequences.

This year we'd like to remind voters that their responsibility doesn't end on Election Day. After the winners take office, it's up to all of us to hold them accountable. They must answer for the actions they take on our behalf, for the actions they fail to take and for how they spend our tax dollars.

Unfortunately, we've seen some recent examples of what happens when the public isn't paying attention, when boards or councils conduct business behind closed doors. At best, this keeps the public in the dark, and that's not how it works in a democracy.

So, brush yourselves off if you need to, vote Tuesday — and commit to staying involved for the long haul.

— The York Dispatch