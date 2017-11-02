Colin McNickle: Pa.'s teacher-pay gaps 'enormous'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While Pennsylvania public-education advocates and teacher unions constantly complain about school-funding inequities and the need for more money, the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy's president says gross differences in teacher salaries have been given short shrift.

Jake Haulk says the current school-funding system cannot address in any meaningful way such disparities, which “arise primarily as a result of the wealth and income differences that determine the tax bases across the state's 500 school districts” and also differ to varying degrees based on cost-of-living variables and experience.

The state provides most money spent by poorer districts and a relatively small share of per-student revenue for wealthier districts. But the gaps in teacher pay between such districts “are enormous nonetheless,” he notes.

Based on state Department of Education data, Pennsylvania's average 2016-17 teacher salary was $66,265; 184 districts had pay levels at or above the statewide average, while 316 were below. The average in the former was $73,802; in the latter, $57,864 — a gap of $15,938, or 27.5 percent.

Haulk found the most extreme pay gap between Lower Merion, which raises the most per-student revenue from local taxpayers and pays teachers an average of $99,235, and Turkeyfoot Valley Area, where teachers averaged $35,720.

That means Lower Merion teachers were paid 2.7 times more than Turkeyfoot Valley teachers.

Several of the highest-paying districts, and some paying well above average, are not in wealthy areas. Among those in Western Pennsylvania: Plum ($81,075); Indiana Area ($83,148); Armstrong County ($73,246); Belle Vernon ($74,324); and United (Indiana County, $70,573).

Haulk says it's one thing for per-student revenue to be 35 percent higher in the top 25 teacher-pay districts compared to the bottom 25. But for teacher pay to be almost twice as high borders on scandalous.

“Where is the outcry from the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Pennsylvania Federation of Teachers that purportedly represent teachers across the commonwealth?” Haulk asks.

While it's easy to understand why legislators representing higher teacher-pay districts sit on their hands — they don't want to rile the teacher unions — Haulk also asks where the outcry is from legislators representing those low-pay districts.

He says wealthy districts could be given the option of becoming independent, eschewing state financial support though still required to meet state academic standards. Another option could be staying in the state system but freezing or reducing per-pupil expenditures over several years until they reach parity with the statewide average.

“Unless this scheme, or something similar, is adopted, the wide disparities in teacher pay and per-student funding will persist and even get worse,” Haulk says.

“At some point, teacher union bargaining will have to be done on a statewide basis to avoid the situation where district unions ratchet up costs by using other districts' pay as bargaining chips.”

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).