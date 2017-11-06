Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Lowman Henry: Pa. has budget, but problems remain

Lowman Henry | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It was perhaps the strangest budget season in Penn's Wood since King Charles II granted William Penn a charter to establish a colony in the New World. The end came relatively quietly, with the General Assembly passing a variety of gimmicks aimed at plugging a $2.2 billion budget hole of its own making.

The only good thing that can be said about the 2017-18 budget process is that it didn't take until April of next year to resolve. Recall that in Gov. Tom Wolf's first year in office, it took that long for the budget — due by July 1 of the previous year — to be enacted.

The same dynamics that resulted in that historically long budget battle were at play this year: a governor who never met a tax he didn't want to hike and a Republican-controlled House that fought to the end to block tax increases. Add in a Republican Senate majority that acts more like tax-and-spend Democrats than Republicans and the formula for gridlock is complete.

Candidates for public office often pledge to “run government like a business” or at least abide by sound business principles. That certainly did not happen this year.

Such is the collective opinion of the business owners and chief executive officers who participated in the fall 2017 Keystone Business Climate Survey conducted by the Lincoln Institute of Public Opinion Research. A lopsided 91 percent of the owners/CEOs surveyed said they are unsatisfied with state government's budget process.

Fueling that negative perception, perhaps even more than the inability of the governor and Legislature to get the budget done on time, is the manner in which this year's budget process played out. It had one unique feature: The spending plan was adopted with no revenue component in place. That cast in stone the spending number and forced the conversation away from cutting spending, thus placing the entire focus on how to come up with enough revenue to fund the budget.

And so it was that from the beginning of July until the end of October, lawmakers and the governor battled over how to fund the revenue gap.

House Republicans produced the only truly innovative approach to raising revenue. They dug through the state's finances and came up with hundreds of millions of dollars left unused by various agencies. The final revenue plan included using some $300 million in such revenue.

One reason for this year's large budget deficit was dependence the past two years on revenue from sources not currently in existence. That revenue, especially from gaming expansion, never materialized. No lesson was learned from that experience. Lawmakers voted to expand gambling by legalizing slots in a variety of public venues and authorizing the establishment of mini-casinos. None of those currently exist, but revenue from such sources is booked to help fund this year's budget.

The legacy of this messy budget season will not only be making Pennsylvania's finances even more precarious, but setting up what could be a politically volatile budget fight next spring. The governor, half of the Senate and all of the House are up for election in 2018. Nothing was done this year to address Pennsylvania's spending problem, and the funding component is just smoke and mirrors. When the smoke clears, the budget problems will remain — and voters will be watching.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.