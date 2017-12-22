Bob Pellegrino: Oh, Christmas trees!

Below is a special Christmas column, first published in 2008.

My family's Christmas tree was always something — how else to put it — special. Some years more so than others.

For one reason or another Pop never got around to getting a “live” tree until the week, if not days, before Christmas. Of course, by then the pickins are precariously slim. One year he actually took back the sad sapling to exchange it — on Christmas Eve. I don't know what my father was telling the tree guys in Italian at the tree lot, but it sure wasn't Buon Natale.

Narrowing the selection further was Pop's insistence that the tree absolutely had to be a Scotch pine. Why, I don't know, because all of us, including Pop, were allergic to Scotch pines. By the time the tree was up, our arms would be covered with an itchy red rash.

Adding aggravation to allergy, my father insisted on using an antiquated tree stand so utterly useless that it could bring even old St. Nick to fits of profanity. As Pop would hold the tree, some poor soul underneath would turn the stand's stripped screws on his command until the tree stood straight. It never did.

This went on for years until Mom — with the wisdom all moms possess — bought a new stand that actually worked. What a concept, but one not easily realized. First she had to convince Pop, forever influenced by the Great Depression, to relinquish his relic — no easy task if you knew my father.

Regardless of the tree's appearance or the sorry state of its decorations — which Pop each year dutifully repaired with good-ol' Scotch Tape — it was best to keep one's mouth shut. My poor wife Mary-Ellen learned this the hard way one Christmas while helping me string the tangled mess of lights.

“What banana head took down these lights!” she blurted out.

“That would be me,” Mom responded.

Even when the tree was up and decorated, all was not bright and cheery. There was the year, I'm told, when my older brother Vinnie, a mere youngster at the time, knocked over the tree.

Twice.

An old picture taken that year shows Vinnie looking less than joyous with the rest of us gathered around the tree — which by then had been secured to the ceiling with black thread. To this day, it's ill-advised to talk to Vinnie about religion, politics — or Christmas.

But even that wasn't as bad as the year our dog King, a massive but lovable mixed breed that used to take me for walks, thought we had installed an indoor lavatory especially for him and thus christened the tree with a raised leg. Pop raised a fit. Dear King never went near another Christmas tree.

With regard to watering the tree, that, too, could unfold in disaster. I don't know whose bright idea it was to use a so-called automatic watering device, which deployed a 2-liter water bottle and tubing that fed into the reservoir of the tree stand. Naturally, the tubing got separated from the stand one year and flooded the floor.

And don't get me started on the year my wife and I bought a tree from a certain mail-order retailer.

But minor calamities are as common to Christmas as chocolate eggs are to Easter. Yet I can't help suspect that my family's Christmas tree curse lingers to this day.

Putting up our own tree, my wife and I were just about finished, ornaments and garland all beautifully displayed, when the tree lights went out. And it wasn't simply a blown breaker.

Have you ever tried to replace a bad strand of lights on a fully decorated Christmas tree?

Wrangling the wires and cursing under my breath, I could almost her Pop's voice as clear as if he were in the room: “Hey, wise guy. Merry Christmas!”

Bob Pellegrino is the editorial page editor for Trib Total Media. Call him at 724-838-5152. E-mail him at: bpellegrino@tribweb.com