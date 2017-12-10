Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Featured Commentary

John Kass: Sanctuary city politics killed Steinle

John Kass | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kate Steinle
Kate Steinle

Updated 12 hours ago

The photograph is of a lovely young woman, with a warm smile on her face, a woman who loved and was loved in turn. Her name was Kate Steinle.

The last words she said to her father before she died were “Help me, Dad.”

Some are calling her a symbol now of what's wrong with illegal immigration. I'm not so sure. My parents were immigrants. I grew up in this country desperate to become an American. So immigration isn't some political exercise for me. It's been part of my life.

But so has been my understanding of what binds us together, all of us, so many different people, with our different ethnicities and habits and foods and languages.

It is the belief in the rule of law. And without that, we're nothing.

Making Kate Steinle a symbol doesn't do her justice. She wasn't a symbol of anything when that bullet took her. She was just a young American woman, walking with her dad.

Now she's being muscled out of the news.

The guilty plea of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in the Russia investigation of President Donald Trump's administration demands attention. The Republican tax cut demands attention.

And more allegations of sexual misconduct by political and media elites will get attention.

But before she fades from the news cycle, please consider this.

Kate Steinle isn't merely a casualty of a senseless act of some habitual criminal who was cleared of murder charges in San Francisco.

Kate Steinle is a casualty of American politics, of sanctuary-city politics.

And that makes her a political problem. That makes her an irritant to Democrat politicians and the open-borders types who use sanctuary city policies to bend immigration law and win Mexican-American votes.

You might not like it, but that's what it is. They defy federal law to satisfy their local politics.

So yes, she's a problem, because it was sanctuary-city policy that protected Jose Zarate, a career criminal who had already been deported five times and was in this country illegally. Zarate had been in local custody on a drug charge. And rather than bow to a detainer request of federal immigration authorities and hold him, Sanctuary San Francisco let Zarate go.

There was a stolen gun in his hand as Kate Steinle and her father walked along Pier 14.

He initially told police he'd been shooting at a sea lion.

But if he had killed the sea lion, Zarate would have been convicted of something.

The bullet killed Kate Steinle instead. And a jury acquitted him of all the serious charges, from murder to manslaughter.

A charge of murder requires proof of direct intent and there were no witnesses to intent. I've seen it argued that local prosecutors overreached in charging murder in the first degree. I wouldn't disagree.

Yet he also walked on manslaughter charges. And how a man can fire a gun and kill someone and not be convicted of manslaughter? That is beyond me.

The politics of this are smart, and effective, which is why so many big cities with large Mexican populations have adopted sanctuary city policies.

But under the law, immigration is the province of the federal government. And without the law, what are we? A collection of squabbling city-states?

Why do we even have a federal government at all, if only to allow each state, each city and the local warlords to make their own separate immigration policy?

Only the people of a sovereign nation have the right to decide what to do about their own borders. And their will is expressed by Congress.

A nation without borders isn't a nation. It's just land that can be grabbed by whoever is tough enough to grab it. And releasing criminals onto the streets to satisfy your political goals isn't policy. It's dangerous.

But all that wasn't on the mind of Jim Steinle or his daughter Kate when they were walking along that San Francisco pier.

“Kate was beautiful, kind, happy, caring, loving and deep in faith,” Jim Steinle said in testifying before Congress in 2015. “Kate had a special soul, a kind and giving heart, the most contagious laugh, and a smile that would light up a room.

“... The day she was killed, we were walking arm in arm on Pier 14 in San Francisco, enjoying a wonderful day together. Suddenly a shot rang out, Kate fell, and looked at me and said, ‘Help me, Dad.' Those are the last words I will ever hear from my daughter,” he said.

In America, we say that justice is blind because we know that without justice under the rule of law, we're finished.

What happened to Kate Steinle wasn't justice.

A bullet took her life. But it was politics that killed her.

John Kass is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.