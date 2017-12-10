Quotables: Pirates Charities CARE-a-van hits a home run
Updated 12 hours ago
Bellevue family members who lost their home and most of their belongings in a recent fire got a surprise visit from Santa's elves, who just so happen to be on the roster of the Pittsburgh Pirates. But what really made this visit by the Pirates Charities CARE-a-van so special is that Sarah and Jason Cobbs' six children were originally told that they would be the distributors, not the recipients, of gifts handed out at the Salvation Army North Boroughs. Indeed it was a special occasion for the participating Pirates and the Cobbs. Occasions such as these are always special whenever people open their hearts and give to those less fortunate — at Christmastime and year-round.
“The kids were worried that Santa wasn't going to find them, or that he wouldn't know where to look because our house was smoky and boarded up.”
JASON COBBS
“To see the smiles and the joy on the kids' faces, it's just not something you can really replace. To be able to give back and help the kids and family in need is just a special experience.”
CLAY HOLMES
Pirates pitcher
“I hope they remember it as a positive time in their life through all the adversity they're going through right now.”
JUSTIN MECCAGE
Newly installed Pirates assistant pitching coach