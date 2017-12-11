Quotables: Analyzing Pittsburgh's stake in Amazon's HQ2
A group of students at the University of Pittsburgh's Greensburg campus took a closer look at Pittsburgh's bid to lure Amazon's second headquarters as an assignment in their business ethics class. And indeed, it's good to see the students' critical thinking separate simplistic pie-in-the-sky speculation from the reality on the ground. While most students agreed that Amazon's move to the erstwhile Steel City would be a plus for workers and the economy overall, they were evenly divided over whether they wanted Pittsburgh to grab this large, and publicly expensive, brass ring.
“Certain things we discussed seemed to be so far-fetched, we didn't believe they were true.”
SAI GOPI
A senior and one of the Pitt Greensburg students researching workplace conditions at Amazon
“Looking at Pittsburgh and some of the changes it's endured — looking at the collapse of the steel industry; it went away completely, and Pittsburgh still clung to that as part of its identity. Whenever that identity is so strongly ingrained ... I don't think something like this is going to have that much of an effect.”
RACHEL SLONECKER
A sophomore working on the Amazon issue
“Pittsburgh was already positively evolving, it's whether it gets there instantly (with Amazon) or through more gradual change.”
SAI GOPI