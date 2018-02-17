Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Sunday Duel: Market forces clear the air

Matthew Todd | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 7:11 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON

When it comes to energy, the United States has achieved an unprecedented accomplishment, not just in energy produced here at home but also in environmental progress. The U.S. currently leads the world in natural gas and oil production while simultaneously serving as the global leader in cutting energy-related carbon emissions.

This is remarkable because it demonstrates how market forces and technological innovations have helped produce more energy and a cleaner environment. Continued leadership by the U.S. natural gas and oil industry will only help us make further improvements.

In December, the industry launched an initiative that will continue that trend by accelerating reductions in emissions of methane, the second-most-abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, and reductions in volatile organic compounds.

The Environmental Partnership is a voluntary, industry-led program that includes 26 companies of all sizes across the nation. These natural gas and oil producers have agreed to take action, learn and collaborate with one another in order to improve their environmental performance.

The partnership has developed three performance programs: companies will use advanced monitoring technologies to find and repair leaking equipment, replace or modify higher-emitting equipment and implement best practices to further reduce methane emissions.

Participants will implement at least one of the programs, with most implementing all three. The companies have agreed to track their progress and report annually.

The partnership will serve as a platform for companies to learn collectively about technology deployment and operational adjustments to further improve their environmental performance.

It is this type of leadership that has helped make the United States the gold standard for environmental and energy-efficient performance in the energy sector.

Since 1990, the U.S. natural gas and oil industry has invested more than $300 billion to improve its facilities, products and operations from an environmental standpoint. Our air is the cleanest in the modern era, and we're doing our part to build on this success, with the EPA reporting that total emissions of six criteria air pollutants have declined 73 percent since 1970 in the United States.

Technological advancements have made it possible to safely reach new sources of natural gas, making energy more affordable and allowing us to use it more cleanly.

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from power generation have fallen by 25 percent since 2005, helping to bring America's total greenhouse gas emissions to near 25-year lows.

More affordable clean energy means lower bills for American households and companies, and the natural gas and oil industry is determined to make even greater progress.

Through the Environmental Partnership, our industry will continue to lead as we responsibly develop the essential natural gas and oil resources necessary to meet our nation's energy demands.

Matthew Todd, a graduate of Purdue University, is program director of the Environmental Partnership.

